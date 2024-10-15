New Models

Exclusive Alpine A110 R Ultime storms into Paris Motor Show

15 October 2024 - 10:24 By Motoring Staff
With its unique exterior paint finish, the A110 R Ultime La Bleue retails for €330,000 (R6.35m).
Image: Supplied

Showcased at the Paris Motor Show on Monday, the new Alpine A110 R Ultime is the most high-performance A110 variant yet to see production.

Limited to 110 examples, it features a 1.8l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned to deliver 257kW at 6,000rpm and 420Nm of torque from 3,200rpm, 80Nm more than the standard A110 R Turini. Exhaling through an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system, the unit sends drive to the rear axle via a new DW6 gearbox with improved torque capacity. With launch control engaged the A110 R Ultime will zip from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds.

With launch control engaged the A110 R Ultime will zip from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds.
Image: Supplied

Chassis tweaks include Ohlins adjustable dampers, a bespoke braking system with 330mm AP Racing bi-material discs, high-performance brake pads and new cooling ducts. A set of staggered forged alloy wheels (18-inch front, 19-inch rear) are wrapped in sticky Michelin PS2 Cup tyres designed to boost mechanical grip. In addition, Alpine's aerodynamicists have increased the vehicle's downforce: an extra 160kg is available when running at Vmax. 

According to Alpine the A110 R Ultime is available with two personalisation packages: Atelier and Atelier Sur-Mesure. Pick the former and you get to choose from 27 exterior colours and Alcantara upholstery in grey, red, blue or orange. Sabelt seats are standard. 

Sabelt seats keep your body supported during spirited driving.
Image: Supplied

Plumb for Atelier Sur-Mesure and you will unlock nine additional Alcantara colours and, for the first time, leather in 10 colours. Externally, customers can apply colours of their choice to body components such as the carbon-fibre bonnet, upper air intakes, rear window, fin, spoiler and aerodynamic appendages for a bespoke A110 creation. 

Limited to 15 units, the exclusive "La Bleue" configuration features a unique paint finish blending Alpine Vision Blue and Abysse Blue. Theshade is carried through into the cabin with blue leather upholstery covering the Sabelt seats. It doesn't come cheap though; Alpine attaching a price tag of €330,000 (R6.35m). The regular A110 R Ultime starts from €265,000 (R5.09m), making it one of the priciest four-cylinder cars of all time.

