Inside the cabin the new 2 Series Gran Coupé line-up offers a significantly expanded range of standard equipment. All models are equipped with automatic air-conditioning, an alarm system, electrically folding exterior mirrors and BMW Live Cockpit Plus, which includes the BMW Maps cloud-based navigation system.
This is complemented by standard driver aids including driving assistant with front collision warning, lane departure warning, exit warning and traffic sign recognition. For easier manoeuvring in tight urban spaces, parking assistant and reversing assistant is present.
As with the 1 Series, the 2 Series Gran Coupé is leather-free as standard and boasts newly designed seats engineered for long distance driving comfort. Those keen on additional support can tick the box on Sport seats upholstered in a new Econeer fabric made from recycled polyester. Veganza/Alcantara trim is available as a cost option (combined with hand-sewn contrasting seams for the instrument panel) as are front M sport seats.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé gets a refresh
Image: Supplied
BMW has treated its somewhat polarising 2 Series Gran Coupé to a light overhaul with new exterior styling, a revamped interior, retuned chassis settings and upgraded tech.
Dimensionally, the new 2 Series Gran Coupé measures 20mm longer and 25mm taller than the model it replaces, meaning occupants can look forward to a slightly more roomy interior. It also adopts the same front end styling as its 1 Series hatchback stablemate.
Noticeably more aggressive in stance and stature, this sees the introduction of elongated headlamps incorporating revised LED daytime driving light graphics with a racy four-eyed design. Available with the option of adaptive matrix technology, the units frame an angular new kidney grille arrangement sporting vertical and diagonal bars. From March 2025 customers will be able to spec the latter with optional iconic glow contour lighting.
Image: Supplied
Viewed in profile, the 2 Series Gran Coupé stands out with a long bonnet, short overhangs and gently flowing roofline. Seventeen-inch alloy wheels are standard across the range, with the flagship M235 xDrive benefiting from larger 18-inch wheels. The range-topping model also gets a unique rear apron boasting a rear diffuser fitted with four exhaust tailpipes.
Customers are able to personalise their 2 Series Gran Coupé with a choice of two solid and seven metallic paint finishes. Four BMW Individual paint finishes and a wide range of BMW Individual special hues are also available for those seeking to stand out further from the crowd. All can be offset with an optional contrasting roof finish in high-gloss black.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Seat heating and electric adjustment with a memory function is optional on all seat variants while lumbar support can be added to the sport seats and the M sport seats.
Additional improvements over the outgoing car include a redesigned gear selector and BMW Curved Display incorporating a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.7-inch touchscreen. The latter forms the heart of the vehicle's iDrive infotainment system and uses BMW OS 9, a software suite offering a high degree of personalisation plus access to downloadable apps and extended digital services via the BMW ConnectedDrive store.
Image: Supplied
The number of buttons and controls on the dashboard and centre console has been significantly reduced on the 2 Series Gran Coupé thanks to the consistent use of digital technology. The air-conditioning is also controlled digitally. As an alternative to the standard sport steering wheel, a similarly redesigned M leather steering wheel is available. Part of the M Sport Package, its design includes shift paddles for manual gear changes.
In South Africa the new 2 Series Gran Coupé will be available in 218d guise, which comes bolted to a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 110kW and 3600Nm of torque. Expect it to zip from 0-100km/h in 8.4 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 226km/h.
Those seeking a little more excitement can opt for the top-of-the-range M235 xDrive model equipped with a 221kW/400Nm 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. BMW said it will scamper from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and top out at 250km/h.
Both models are meshed to a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission as standard.
Image: Supplied
Similar to the 1 Series, the new 2 Series Gran Coupé delivers improved handling and dynamics across the range thanks to BMW increasing the rigidity of the body structure and chassis connection. It has also added optimised kinematics, highly pre-loaded anti-roll bar mounts, new shock absorber technology and increased caster on the front axle (+20%). The latter aids directional stability and improves steering feel and feedback.
Specify the optional M Sport Package and you'll further benefit from an Adaptive M Chassis, a sport steering system and 18-inch lightweight alloy wheels. Up to 19-inch light-alloy wheels and an M sport brake system are also available as optional equipment.
The South African market launch of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is scheduled to start from Q1 into Q2 2025. Pricing will be confirmed closer to the time.
