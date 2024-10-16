New Models

RML Group reveals first production details of bespoke P39 project

16 October 2024 - 12:26 By Motoring Staff
The new carbon body has active aero and a drag reduction system.
Image: Supplied

UK-based engineering company RML Group has revealed the first production details of its limited-run P39 40th Special Edition (40SE). Designed around the Porsche 992.1 Turbo S, it combines elements of Le Mans Hypercar technology with practical road capabilities.

Key modifications include an increased track width at the front and rear, with an extended wheelbase. The standard body has been replaced with a carbon fibre shell, featuring active aerodynamics such as a driver-controlled drag reduction system and a remotely adjustable chassis to boost downforce. In this set-up, the car is said to generate 662kg of downforce at 240km/h.

Under the engine lid, the twin-turbocharged six-cylinder motor has been tuned to produce 671kW and 1,000Nm of torque. RML achieved this substantial increase in power by fitting a new ECU, upgraded turbos and intercoolers, new manifolds and catalytic converters plus a tuned Inconel sports exhaust.

According to the company’s simulations, the P39 40SE is capable of lapping the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:45 — beating the base 992.1 Turbo S by 32 seconds.

Under the engine lid, the twin-turbocharged six-cylinder motor has been tuned to produce 671kW and 1,000Nm of torque.
Image: Supplied

The P39 40SE offers two distinct driving modes: Track Mode, optimised for high-performance driving, and Tour Mode, which raises the car's ride height and softens the suspension for a more comfortable experience on regular roads. Inside, the vehicle features new sports seats and four-point harnesses, with the rear seat replaced by a custom half roll cage.

Only 10 units of the P39 40SE will be produced at RML’s facility in Wellingborough. Pricing starts at £495,000 (R11.3m), excluding taxes and the cost of the donor Porsche.

