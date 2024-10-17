New Models

All 799 units of the R69.2m Ferrari F80 have already been sold

17 October 2024 - 15:45 By Reuters and Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The bodyshell of the F80 is fabricated from pre-preg carbon fibre and cured in the autoclave using technology derived from Formula 1. Butterfly doors add to the drama.
The bodyshell of the F80 is fabricated from pre-preg carbon fibre and cured in the autoclave using technology derived from Formula 1. Butterfly doors add to the drama.
Image: Ferrari

Ferrari on Thursday unveiled its new limited edition halo car, which incorporates features used by the Italian carmaker in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Formula 1 and has already sold out despite its $3.9m (about R69.2m) base price tag.

The hybrid butterfly-door F80 is a highlight in Ferrari's model rollout strategy aimed at keeping its wealthy customers engaged, as it prepares to launch its first and so far highly secretive purely electric car at the end of next year.

The F80 “is the car which raises the bar of our range,” chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera said during its presentation in the Ferrari hometown of Maranello. “It's a car we hope will make history in coming years.”

The front bonnet features a S-Duct consisting of a fixed element connecting the two front wings.
The front bonnet features a S-Duct consisting of a fixed element connecting the two front wings.
Image: Ferrari

Ferrari's so-called supercars are top-of-the-range special models that it launches once in a decade and which embody innovative technological features.

The most recent Ferrari supercar was 2013's LaFerrari, with its open-top LaFerrari Aperta version released in 2016. The first was the GTO, launched 40 years ago.

Just 799 units of the F80 will be produced, and each has already been assigned to a specific client, with total requests at three times the planned output, Galliera said.

The F80 is available with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 and Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres (285/30 front and 345/30 rear).
The F80 is available with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 and Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres (285/30 front and 345/30 rear).
Image: Supplied

“We'll have to say no to people who do not expect it from us,” he said. The model will be the most expensive road car ever offered by Ferrari.

The 1,525kg F80 features a 3.0l turbocharged V6 engine boosted by three electric motors (two on the front axle, one on the rear) for a total output of 895kW. It's also equipped with a motorsports-derived CCM-R Plus brake system, state-of-the-art active suspension and ultra light 3D printed metal parts, including suspension arms. According to Ferrari, the vehicle's active aero system generates 1,000kg of downforce when travelling at 250km/h.

Inside the cabin the F80's two seats are longitudinal offset, with the driver's one slightly ahead of the passenger's one. This allows for a narrower interior with no penalty in terms of ergonomics and comfort. Ferrari has also fitted a unique steering wheel featuring a flattened top and bottom, while a smaller boss is said to improve visibility and feel.

Though new, the F80's engine is based on the same architecture of that Ferrari uses in World Endurance Championship — where it won the two last editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans — and uses Formula 1 technologies.

Ferrari said the F80 will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.15 seconds and 0-200km/h in 5.75 seconds — quicker than the new McLaren W1. It has a top speed of 350km/h. 

Deliveries of the F80 will start in the fourth quarter of next year, with production expected to run until late 2027, the year of Ferrari's 80th anniversary.

New R45m McLaren W1 does its P1 predecessor proud

McLaren on Sunday took the wraps off its new W1 halo car.
Motoring
1 week ago

RML Group reveals first production details of bespoke P39 project

UK-based engineering company RML Group has revealed the first production details of its limited-run P39 40th Special Edition (40SE).
Motoring
1 day ago

Exclusive Alpine A110 R Ultime storms into Paris Motor Show

Showcased at the Paris Motor Show on Monday, the new Alpine A110 R Ultime is the most high-performance A110 variant yet to see production.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. South Africa mulls tax rebates, subsidies to boost local EV industry news
  2. All 799 units of the R69.2m Ferrari F80 have already been sold New Models
  3. Pressure is a privilege for Ducati’s title-chasing Martin Motorsport
  4. Join the electric car wave or get left behind, Ramaphosa urges automotive sector Business
  5. Why more affordable Chinese cars have legacy brands worried news

Latest Videos

Honouring Service of Pastor Ray McCauley | 17 October 2024
SPOTLIGHT | The wonder of growing up and finding your place in the world