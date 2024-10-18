Ample stopping power on both high-performance SUVs is provided by an AMG sports brake package. In the case of the GLC 43 this sees 370mm steel ventilated and perforated front discs paired with four-piston calipers, while the rear is served by 360mm rotors with one-piston calipers. The GLC 63 S E Performance is equipped with a high-performance composite brake system with six-piston fixed calipers and 390mm discs on the front axle, and one-piston floating calipers and 370mm rotors at the rear.
Both models sport an AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical struts and a redesigned front apron with air intakes and chrome detailing. Aerodynamic features such as air curtains help improve airflow. Each variant has distinct rear design elements: the GLC 43 includes a diffuser-style rear apron, while the GLC 63 S has an added diffuser board. The tailpipe trims also differ, with the GLC 43 using round trims and the GLC 63 S trapezoidal ones.
Inside, the Mercedes-AMG GLC twins come loaded with AMG-branded seats in synthetic leather and microfibre, with optional upgrades to leather and nappa leather upholstery. Additional options include AMG Performance seats. The AMG Performance steering wheel, standard in both variants, is available in nappa leather or a leather and microfibre combination, and includes gearshift paddles and quick-access buttons for driving modes. The interior also features unique AMG pedals, floor mats, and illuminated door sills.
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and 63 S E Performance local pricing and specs
Image: Supplied
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and 63 S E Performance models are available in Mzansi.
Engineered for driving enthusiasts, both employ hybridised 2.0l four-cylinder engines with electric turbochargers, nine-speed automatic transmissions and rear-axle steering. 4Matic permanent all-wheel drive ensures optimal traction in all conditions while rear-biased torque distribution allows for more engaging handling when exploring the limits.
Performance is impressive, to say the least, with the mild-hybrid GLC 43 producing 310kW and 500Nm, with a brief 10kW boost available from the belt-driven starter generator. Mercedes-AMG said it will rocket from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and reach 250km/h.
Image: Supplied
Those seeking extra oomph can opt for the flagship GLC 63 S E Performance, which combines the same 2.0l petrol turbo four-cylinder engine with a rear-mounted electric motor for outputs of 500kW and 1,020Nm of torque. Expect 0-100km/h to come up in 3.5 seconds and a limited maximum speed of 275km/h. Being a plug-in hybrid, the GLC 63 S E Performance can be charged via a charging station, wall box or household socket. Driven sensibly, its 6.1 kWh battery pack offers a maximum electric driving range of up to 12km.
Both SUVs are fitted as standard with AMG Ride Control steel spring suspension with adaptive damping, which combines sporty driving dynamics with long-distance comfort. Drivers can also toggle between three damping maps: Comfort, Sport and Sport+. Further customisation is possible through the AMG Dynamic Select drive programmes. With five available in the GLC 43 and eight in the GLC 63, each mode adjusts the mapping and levels of the vehicle's stability control, steering characteristics and engine and transmission.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The Mbux infotainment system has been tailored with AMG-specific features. These include unique instrument cluster displays and a “Supersport” display mode for accessing key data on vehicle performance, such as suspension and transmission settings.
The AMG Track Pace, a feature specifically tailored for track driving, is standard on the GLC 63 S and optional on the GLC 43. It logs data such as speed and steering angles, and provides lap times and sector performance to assist drivers in improving their track skills.
Available at dealerships, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 retails for R1,876,750 with the 63 S E Performance coming in at R2,760,000. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.
