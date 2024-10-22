New Models

LOCAL LAUNCH

Ford reveals price of track-tweaked Mustang Dark Horse in SA

22 October 2024 - 12:47
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Mustang Dark Horse is visually amped up with open nostrils in the gloss black grille to improve breathing.
The Mustang Dark Horse is visually amped up with open nostrils in the gloss black grille to improve breathing.
Image: Supplied

Ford has revealed that the new Mustang Dark Horse will be launched in South Africa next month at a price of R1.5m.

The most powerful naturally-aspirated Mustang to date, the Dark Horse will be the flagship of the new, seventh-generation Mustang pony car featuring more power, a track-tweaked chassis and unique styling cues compared to the standard Mustang GT priced at R1.3m.

“The Dark Horse looks mean and purposeful, and delivers the thrill and excitement of a thoroughbred V8 sports car whether driving it on the road or taking it to the track,” says Sunil Sewmohan, executive director, product marketing at Ford SA.

The car is visually amped up with open nostrils in the gloss black grille to improve breathing, darkened LED headlamps, dark 19” alloy wheels, a unique lower front bumper with high gloss “fangs” and lower side skirts. A fixed rear wing, race-inspired diffuser and darkened quad exhaust tips complete the car’s track-focused design cues.

Unique to Mustang Dark Horse is blue ember metallic paint with a black-painted roof, bonnet graphics, blue Brembo brake calipers and blue accents on the seats. New Mustang Dark Horse badges were designed for this performance version, and each car features an individual chassis number.

Power comes from a Coyote 5.0l V8 petrol engine with 334kW (6kW more than the Mustang GT) and 540Nm of torque. It is laid down via rear-wheel drive, a 10-speed automatic transmission with sport paddle shifters, a traction-enhancing Torsen rear differential and standard Pirelli P Zero tyres with staggered sizes.

Power comes from a tweaked V8 petrol engine with 334kW.
Power comes from a tweaked V8 petrol engine with 334kW.
Image: Supplied

The Dark Horse has the claimed capability to blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds and reaches a 250km/h top speed. 

To handle the rigours of track work, the car has additional engine and brake cooling, a tweaked chassis with larger rear sway bars and heavy-duty front shocks, and powerful Brembo brakes. Steering response and grip are enhanced by a lightened strut tower brace and K-brace designed by the Ford Performance division.

The Mustang Dark Horse rides on MagneRide active suspension that optimises the ride based on driving surface and driving mode. There are six drive modes: Normal, Sport, Slippery, Drag, Track and a customisable setting with up to six individual profiles.

The Mustang Dark Horse infuses performance style and functionality into the seventh-generation car’s technologically advanced, driver-centric cockpit.

A thicker, flat-bottomed steering wheel wrapped in suede and finished with blue accent stitching incorporates anodised silver paddle shifters. A dedicated Drive Mode button is at thumb’s reach, allowing drivers to quickly choose the desired driving setup. This sits in front of a 12.4” digital instrument cluster with customisable screens.

The digital instrument cluster flows into a 13.2” Sync4 infotainment screen angled towards the driver. Together, these screens create an immersive digital experience that emulates a fighter jet cockpit.

Contrasting blue stitching across the door panels and seats, gear shift gaiter and centre console lift the ambience of the cabin, enhanced further by unique blue seatbelts. Interior trim, bezels and vents are finished in Black Alley — a dark metallic gloss replacing the familiar bright silver shades of the standard Mustang GT.

The R1.5m price includes a four-year/120,000km warranty with four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance. Optional service or maintenance plans of up to eight years/165,000km are available.

READ MORE:

REVIEW | Why the Toyota GR Supra is a value-for-money sports car

It hits the right balance of price, superb handling and enough power to grab your attention
Motoring
1 month ago

Your guide to new convertibles on sale in South Africa

Spring is around the corner, why not let your hair down?
Motoring
2 months ago

Ford Mustang Mach-E sets new Guinness World record for longest journey by an electric car on a charge

A Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Extended Range SUV fitted with a 91kWh battery has broken the Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by ...
Motoring
2 months ago

New Ford Mustang local pricing and launch date confirmed

Ford on Wednesday confirmed the pricing and launch date of its seventh-generation Mustang in South Africa.
Motoring
1 month ago

Ford confirms Mustang Dark Horse will arrive in South Africa later this year

On April 17 2024 Ford commemorates the 60th anniversary of the iconic Mustang, originally unveiled at the World's Fair in New York six decades ago. ...
Motoring
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nine Hour race returns to Kyalami in November Motorsport
  2. Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution news
  3. Ford reveals price of track-tweaked Mustang Dark Horse in SA New Models
  4. Aggressive 'blue-light brigades' a shameful blight on SA roads, says AA news
  5. Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé 43 and 63 S E Performance local pricing and specs New Models

Latest Videos

Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito ...
CAF 46th Ordinary General Assembly - Media Press Conference - English