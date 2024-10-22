Engineered for true driving enthusiasts, both Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé models employ hybridised 2.0l four-cylinder engines with electric turbochargers, nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT transmissions and rear-axle steering. The addition of fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive ensures optimal traction in all conditions while rear-biased torque distribution allows more engaging handling when exploring the limits.
Performance is impressive, with the mild-hybrid GLC Coupé 43 making 310kW and 500Nm, with a brief 10kW boost available from the belt-driven starter generator. It will scorch its way from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and reach 250km/h.
Those seeking extra muscle can opt for the flagship GLC Coupé 63 S E Performance, which combines the same 2.0l petrol turbo four-cylinder engine with a rear-mounted electric motor for outputs of 500kW and 1,020Nm of torque. Expect 0-100km/h to come up in 3.5 seconds and a limited top speed of 275km/h.
Being a plug-in hybrid, the GLC 63 S E Performance can be charged via a charging station, wall box or household socket. Driven sensibly, its 6.1kWh battery pack offers an electric driving range of up to 12km.
Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé 43 and 63 S E Performance local pricing and specs
Image: Supplied
Fans of Affalterbach muscle will be pleased to know the new Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé 43 and 63 S E Performance models have gone on sale in South Africa.
Compared with their SUV siblings, these four-door Coupé variants sport a sleeker silhouette with an aggressively sloped roofline. Rear headroom takes a knock as a result but street cred is raised exponentially.
Up front, both models sport an AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical struts and a redesigned front apron with a “jet wing” design and large air inlets. Motorsport-derived air curtains enhance airflow when travelling at higher speeds.
As with the SUV, the Coupé models boast distinctive rear design elements: the GLC 43 includes a diffuser-style rear apron, while the GLC 63 S has an added diffuser board. The tailpipe trims also differ; the GLC 43 using round trims and the GLC 63 S trapezoidal ones.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Both cars are fitted with AMG Ride Control steel spring suspension with adaptive damping, which combines sporty driving dynamics with long-distance comfort. Drivers can also toggle between three damping maps: Comfort, Sport and Sport+. Further customisation is possible via the AMG Dynamic Select drive programmes. With five available in the GLC Coupé 43 and eight in the GLC Coupe 63, each mode adjusts the mapping of the stability control, steering characteristics and engine and transmission.
Ample stopping power on both GLC Coupé model variants is provided by an AMG sports brake package. In the case of the GLC 43 this sees 370mm steel ventilated and perforated front discs paired with four-piston calipers, while the rear is served by 360mm rotors with one-piston calipers. The GLC 63 S E Performance is equipped with a high-performance carbon composite brake system with six-piston fixed calipers and 390mm discs on the front axle, and one-piston floating calipers and 370mm rotors at the rear.
The Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé twins come loaded with AMG-branded seats in synthetic leather and microfibre, with optional upgrades to leather and nappa leather upholstery. Additional options include AMG Performance seats. The AMG Performance steering wheel, standard in both variants, is available in nappa leather or a leather and microfibre combination, and includes gearshift paddles and quick-access buttons for driving modes. The interior also features unique AMG pedals, floor mats and illuminated door sills.
Image: Supplied
The Mbux infotainment system has been tailored with AMG-specific features. These include unique instrument cluster displays and a “Supersport” display mode for accessing key data on vehicle performance, such as suspension and transmission settings.
The AMG Track Pace, a feature tailored for track driving, is standard on the GLC Coupé 63 S and optional on the GLC Coupé 43. It logs data such as speed and steering angles and provides lap times and sector performance to assist drivers in improving their track skills.
Available at dealerships, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 retails for R1,911,750 with the 63 S E Performance coming in at R2,930,000. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.
