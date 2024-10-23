Jaecoo announced on Wednesday its new J5 will arrive in Mzansi soon.
Slotting in beneath the J7 that made its debut earlier this year, this compact SUV stands out with a prominent radiator grille flowing seamlessly into a pair of slim headlamp clusters. Generous ground clearance and pronounced wheel arches underscore the vehicle's silhouette while the rear features an LED light bar between the tail lights.
The J5 cabin comes standard with features such as a 13.2" touchscreen with integrated entertainment Apps and smart navigation, intelligent climate control with a sophisticated filtration system and the option of a panoramic glass sunroof — the biggest in the class.
Other features include camping lights, factory-installed hooks in the cargo area and a charging port that can accommodate accessories owners might take camping or on outdoor trips.
Jaecoo has also installed specially extended seats designed with pets in mind, enhancing their comfort and safety. Furry friends are further catered for in the form of unique boarding steps for smaller pets and a pet-feeding system.
While powertrain details are yet to be announced, it's likely the J5 will be equipped with a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol or 1.6l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Jaecoo confirmed the SUV's towing capacity is rated at 1,250kg (braked) while the roof rack can carry 75kg. The chassis benefits from an independent suspension set-up.
The Jaecoo J5 will launch in 2025. Pricing and final specs will be confirmed closer to the time.
New Jaecoo J5 confirmed for South Africa
Image: Supplied
