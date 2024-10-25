New Models

UK classic EV startup RBW launches supplier business

25 October 2024 - 08:21 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Started in 2017, RBW takes newly made bodies of two classic MG car models - the MGB and MGB GT - and turns them into electric vehicles with a range of 250km.
Started in 2017, RBW takes newly made bodies of two classic MG car models - the MGB and MGB GT - and turns them into electric vehicles with a range of 250km.
Image: RBW Electric Cars

RBW EV Cars, a UK startup that produces electric versions of classic sports cars, said on Friday it had started a supplier business to provide its electric systems and components to other carmakers for similar high-end, limited-edition models.

CEO Peter Swain told Reuters RBW was working on limited-edition models with three major carmakers, but said he could not disclose names.

Started in 2017, RBW takes newly made bodies of two classic MG car models — the MGB and MGB GT — and turns them into electric vehicles with a range of 250km that start at around £100,000 (R2.3m), using an EV battery and powertrain designed by Continental unit Continental Engineering Services.

RBW has raised $18m (R318.3m) from investors so far.

The company recently started building EVs at a factory in Lichfield in central England and will launch production at a second factory in Danville, Virginia, in early 2025.

Swain said RBW aimed to make 300 of its own-brand EVs annually, and also produce up to 3,000 EV systems for other carmakers via its Spirit EV unit.

Rather than spend millions of dollars designing their own system, carmakers can buy RBW's, which is approved for use and in production, for between $40,000 (R707,364) and $50,000 (R884,720), Swain said.

He said RBW's rear-wheel drive systems, which house the EV battery where the engine would have sat, can be adapted for any classic car body, from a Mustang to an Aston Martin or Corvette.

Swain said the major luxury carmakers RBW is working with aim to sell model runs of a few hundred classic EVs and bring customers back to the brands.

"Major carmakers can put the classic EVs in their top showrooms to remind customers why they love that brand," Swain said.

READ MORE:

CATL unveils new battery for extended-range hybrids

Chinese battery giant CATL on Thursday launched its first battery product focused on extended-range hybrids at a time when this category of ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

New M5 and M3 Touring unveiled at BMW M Fest and prices revealed

BMW unveiled its much-anticipated new performance machines — the M5 and the M3 Touring — in South Africa on Thursday.
Motoring
1 day ago

US carmakers urged to innovate despite tariffs on Chinese rivals

Leaders from American carmakers and their suppliers said at a Reuters event in Detroit this week that the industry cannot afford complacency while ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | BMW M2 drivers pull off mind-blowing stunt at M Fest Features
  2. GWM to expand Russia car production in 2025 news
  3. WATCH | Binder and Miller race rice tractors ahead of Thailand GP Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | Jetour Dashing has rough edges but a smooth price Motoring
  5. What lower fuel prices have been saving SUV owners over the past few months Features

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
GRAPHIC WARNING: Gaza school hit by deadly Israeli strike; Blinken urges ...