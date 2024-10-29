Bentley and fashion designer Supriya Lele unveil exclusive bespoke colour

Bentley has announced an ongoing collaboration with British fashion designer Supriya Lele, introducing a new colour, Nīla Blue, available exclusively to Mulliner customers.

The colour’s name, derived from the Sanskrit word for “sapphire,” draws inspiration from Lele's Indian heritage.

Mulliner, Bentley's bespoke division, enables customers to develop custom colours that reflect their personal tastes and inspirations. Nīla Blue, a colour co-created by Lele and Mulliner, demonstrates this capability by integrating influences from Lele’s background and her work, which often features shades of blue.