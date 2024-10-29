New Models

Bentley and fashion designer Supriya Lele unveil exclusive bespoke colour

29 October 2024 - 18:05 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bentley has announced an ongoing collaboration with British fashion designer Supriya Lele, introducing a new colour, Nīla Blue, available exclusively to Mulliner customers.
Bentley has announced an ongoing collaboration with British fashion designer Supriya Lele, introducing a new colour, Nīla Blue, available exclusively to Mulliner customers.
Image: Supplied

Bentley has announced an ongoing collaboration with British fashion designer Supriya Lele, introducing a new colour, Nīla Blue, available exclusively to Mulliner customers.

The colour’s name, derived from the Sanskrit word for “sapphire,” draws inspiration from Lele's Indian heritage.

Mulliner, Bentley's bespoke division, enables customers to develop custom colours that reflect their personal tastes and inspirations. Nīla Blue, a colour co-created by Lele and Mulliner, demonstrates this capability by integrating influences from Lele’s background and her work, which often features shades of blue.

Inside, the design includes satin black Naim audio speaker grilles, open-pore black-stained walnut veneers, and edging in Nīla Blue.
Inside, the design includes satin black Naim audio speaker grilles, open-pore black-stained walnut veneers, and edging in Nīla Blue.
Image: Supplied

To showcase this striking new hue, a unique Bentayga S model has been designed in Nīla Blue. The luxury SUV's lower brightware has been co-ordinated with the exterior paint, featuring a blue pinstripe on the 22" wheels, while a contrasting white accent enhances the carbon fibre body kit and carries through to the interior.

Inside, the design includes satin black Naim audio speaker grilles, open-pore black-stained walnut veneers, and edging in Nīla Blue.

Nīla Blue is available exclusively through the Mulliner Bespoke Studio, with inquiries managed via Bentley retailers. 

Kia Tasman one-tonne bakkie confirmed for South Africa in 2025

The boxy pickup will take on Ranger and Hilux with its hi-tech cabin and standout design
Motoring
7 hours ago

Jaguar Classic unveils pair of E‑type Commemorative models

British brand Jaguar marks 50 years since the last Jaguar E-type was produced in 1974, with two Series I Jaguar Classic E-type Commemorative drophead ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

One-off Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger has a licence to thrill

Rolls-Royce revealed a custom one-off Phantom Extended on Friday that pays tribute to Goldfinger, Guy Hamilton’s classic 1964 James Bond film.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Kia Tasman one-tonne bakkie confirmed for South Africa in 2025 New Models
  2. Porsche reveals local pricing for new 911 Carrera T New Models
  3. Scrap sportscars auctioned for millions of dollars in US news
  4. Bentley and fashion designer Supriya Lele unveil exclusive bespoke colour New Models
  5. Jaguar Classic unveils pair of E‑type Commemorative models New Models

Latest Videos

Ronwen Williams Tribute | The Coaches Share Their Thoughts
RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...