Bentley and fashion designer Supriya Lele unveil exclusive bespoke colour
Bentley has announced an ongoing collaboration with British fashion designer Supriya Lele, introducing a new colour, Nīla Blue, available exclusively to Mulliner customers.
The colour’s name, derived from the Sanskrit word for “sapphire,” draws inspiration from Lele's Indian heritage.
Mulliner, Bentley's bespoke division, enables customers to develop custom colours that reflect their personal tastes and inspirations. Nīla Blue, a colour co-created by Lele and Mulliner, demonstrates this capability by integrating influences from Lele’s background and her work, which often features shades of blue.
To showcase this striking new hue, a unique Bentayga S model has been designed in Nīla Blue. The luxury SUV's lower brightware has been co-ordinated with the exterior paint, featuring a blue pinstripe on the 22" wheels, while a contrasting white accent enhances the carbon fibre body kit and carries through to the interior.
Inside, the design includes satin black Naim audio speaker grilles, open-pore black-stained walnut veneers, and edging in Nīla Blue.
Nīla Blue is available exclusively through the Mulliner Bespoke Studio, with inquiries managed via Bentley retailers.