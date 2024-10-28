The motif bar badge is finished in silver with guilloche mother of pearl and an 18ct gold Growler icon, while at the rear, badges are enamelled sterling silver.
Inside, the steering wheel hooter push is finished in silver with an 18ct Growler badge and mother of pearl inlay, and a sterling silver gear knob with mother of pearl and 18ct gold Growler detail. The instrument panel switches are finished in knurled silver with a silver bezel.
Both are powered by the 3.8l engine, now with electronic fuel injection and a five-speed manual gearbox.
The rare cars are modernised further with a discreet Jaguar Classic Bluetooth radio and heated windscreen.
JLR chief commercial officer Lennard Hoornick said: “With E-type Commemorative, our Classic team set out to improve on an already near-perfect design.
“As the original creators of E-type, we are uniquely positioned to subtly integrate aesthetic and engineering enhancements borne out of decades of knowledge, skill and passion that has resulted in a machine as close to drivable precious metal as it is possible to conceive.”
International News
Jaguar Classic unveils pair of E‑type Commemorative models
Image: Supplied
British brand Jaguar marks 50 years since the last Jaguar E-type was produced in 1974, with two Series I Jaguar Classic E-type Commemorative drophead coupes.
The hand-built pair of classic cars, one finished in Signet Green and the other in Opal Black, are a special commission for a discerning client from Southeast Asia. They are inspired by the final 50 Commemorative Editions from 1974 and each carries references to moments from E-type history, meticulously orchestrated over more than 2,000 hours.
The interiors feature Bridge of Weir tan leather seats with matching black and tan leather trim. Bespoke elements that adorn the interior include an anodised aluminium centre console with the engraving of a genuine early Series I E-type blueprint and solid silver and 18ct gold details by Deakin & Francis — England’s oldest jewellery manufacturer.
Image: Supplied
The motif bar badge is finished in silver with guilloche mother of pearl and an 18ct gold Growler icon, while at the rear, badges are enamelled sterling silver.
Inside, the steering wheel hooter push is finished in silver with an 18ct Growler badge and mother of pearl inlay, and a sterling silver gear knob with mother of pearl and 18ct gold Growler detail. The instrument panel switches are finished in knurled silver with a silver bezel.
Both are powered by the 3.8l engine, now with electronic fuel injection and a five-speed manual gearbox.
The rare cars are modernised further with a discreet Jaguar Classic Bluetooth radio and heated windscreen.
JLR chief commercial officer Lennard Hoornick said: “With E-type Commemorative, our Classic team set out to improve on an already near-perfect design.
“As the original creators of E-type, we are uniquely positioned to subtly integrate aesthetic and engineering enhancements borne out of decades of knowledge, skill and passion that has resulted in a machine as close to drivable precious metal as it is possible to conceive.”
READ MORE:
One-off Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger has a licence to thrill
UK classic EV startup RBW launches supplier business
New M5 and M3 Touring unveiled at BMW M Fest and prices revealed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos