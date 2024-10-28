New Models

International News

Jaguar Classic unveils pair of E‑type Commemorative models

29 October 2024 - 10:29 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The pair of commemorative Jaguar E-Type drophead coupes are a special commission for a discerning client.
The pair of commemorative Jaguar E-Type drophead coupes are a special commission for a discerning client.
Image: Supplied

British brand Jaguar marks 50 years since the last Jaguar E-type was produced in 1974, with two Series I Jaguar Classic E-type Commemorative drophead coupes.

The hand-built pair of classic cars, one finished in Signet Green and the other in Opal Black, are a special commission for a discerning client from Southeast Asia. They are inspired by the final 50 Commemorative Editions from 1974 and each carries references to moments from E-type history, meticulously orchestrated over more than 2,000 hours.

The interiors feature Bridge of Weir tan leather seats with matching black and tan leather trim. Bespoke elements that adorn the interior include an anodised aluminium centre console with the engraving of a genuine early Series I E-type blueprint and solid silver and 18ct gold details by Deakin & Francis — England’s oldest jewellery manufacturer.

Exquisite materials include Bridge of Weir tan leather, sterling silver and 18ct gold details.
Exquisite materials include Bridge of Weir tan leather, sterling silver and 18ct gold details.
Image: Supplied

The motif bar badge is finished in silver with guilloche mother of pearl and an 18ct gold Growler icon, while at the rear, badges are enamelled sterling silver.

Inside, the steering wheel hooter push is finished in silver with an 18ct Growler badge and mother of pearl inlay, and a sterling silver gear knob with mother of pearl and 18ct gold Growler detail. The instrument panel switches are finished in knurled silver with a silver bezel. 

Both are powered by the 3.8l engine, now with electronic fuel injection and a five-speed manual gearbox.

The rare cars are modernised further with a discreet Jaguar Classic Bluetooth radio and heated windscreen.

JLR chief commercial officer Lennard Hoornick said: “With E-type Commemorative, our Classic team set out to improve on an already near-perfect design.

“As the original creators of E-type, we are uniquely positioned to subtly integrate aesthetic and engineering enhancements borne out of decades of knowledge, skill and passion that has resulted in a machine as close to drivable precious metal as it is possible to conceive.”

READ MORE:

One-off Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger has a licence to thrill

Rolls-Royce revealed a custom one-off Phantom Extended on Friday that pays tribute to Goldfinger, Guy Hamilton’s classic 1964 James Bond film.
Motoring
3 days ago

UK classic EV startup RBW launches supplier business

RBW EV Cars, a UK startup that produces electric versions of classic sports cars, said on Friday it had started a supplier business to provide its ...
Motoring
4 days ago

New M5 and M3 Touring unveiled at BMW M Fest and prices revealed

BMW unveiled its much-anticipated new performance machines — the M5 and the M3 Touring — in South Africa on Thursday.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jaguar Classic unveils pair of E‑type Commemorative models New Models
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  3. Stella tells Norris there's no need to change his driving style Motorsport
  4. Musk's bold 2025 prediction on Tesla sales faces scepticism, scrutiny news
  5. Juan Hanekom announced as director of Sambra news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 29 October 2024
Buyer's Guide Ep67 | Mazda 323, Toyota Corolla, Honda Elevate, Range Rover, ...