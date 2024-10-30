Offering seating for up to six passengers, the interior is equipped with two 12.3" widescreen displays and a state-of-the-art voice controlled MBUX infotainment system.
New Mercedes-Benz V300d Exclusive arrives in South Africa
Image: Supplied
The plush new Mercedes-Benz V300d Exclusive is now available at local dealerships.
Offering occupants a first-class travelling experience, this newcomer stands out from other V-Class models courtesy of a bold radiator grille design framed by an LED light band.
It also benefits from an upright star on the bonnet (a feature reserved the most prestigious Mercedes-Benz models), adaptive multibeam LED headlights and an updated rear bumper, home to new LED tail light clusters.
Additionally, a new chrome trim strip with Mercedes-Benz lettering enhances its visual allure. A set of 19" light alloy wheels is fitted as standard.
Customers can choose to paint their V300d Exclusive in one of seven hues: Kalahari Gold Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic, High-tech Silver Metallic, Hyacinth Red Metallic, Rock Crystal White Metallic, Dark Graphite Grey Metallic and Obsidian Black Metallic.
Image: Supplied
Offering seating for up to six passengers, the interior is equipped with two 12.3" widescreen displays and a state-of-the-art voice controlled MBUX infotainment system.
Other niceties include wireless charging on the centre console, keyless start and fully customisable interior ambient lighting with 64 colours. The standard rear seating configuration features a fold-out table and seats that can be turned to create a lounge-style experience.
For those seeking added indulgence, the V300d Exclusive offers a luxury seating option with expertly crafted seats that recline and include massage functionality.
Other notable features include attention assist, headlamp assist with rain sensor, active distance assist distronic, active brake assist with cross-traffic function, blind spot assist and active lane keeping assist. The adaptive multibeam headlights with highbeam assist plus adjust to traffic conditions, enhancing visibility while prioritising the safety of others.
The parking package, featuring a 360º camera, simplifies parking with 3D visualisations and includes active parking assist and rear cross traffic alert. Additionally, it features a trailer manoeuvring assistant designed to help alleviate the angst of hitching a trailer.
Image: Supplied
Powering the V300d Exclusive is the German carmaker's proven 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 174kW and 500Nm of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox that offers good fuel efficiency and easy highway cruising.
An Agility Control suspension system enhances ride comfort, adapting effortlessly to varying road conditions and providing a smooth, luxurious journey for all passengers.
Available in limited numbers, the Mercedes-Benz V300d Exclusive retails from R2,254,000 including a seven-year/140,000km Premium Drive plan.
