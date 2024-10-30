New Models

New Xiaomi SU7 Ultra set to crush the likes of Porsche and Tesla

30 October 2024 - 08:56 By Reuters
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra looks set to give the likes of Porsche and Tesla sleepless nights when it launches in March 2025.
Image: Supplied

Xiaomi unveiled a high-performance version of its SU7 electric sports car on Tuesday, saying the $114,000 (about R2,016,297) model would rank as the fastest four-door car in production in a direct challenge to the likes of Tesla and Porsche.

Xiaomi, better known for smartphones and home appliances than cars, entered China's crowded EV market in March with the launch of its hit SU7, a Porsche lookalike starting at less than $30,000 (about R530,604).

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, who has a near-celebrity following in China, used the last section of a live-streamed product update that ran over three hours to show off the SU7 Ultra.

He also announced pricing that put the new EV on a par with the Tesla Model S Plaid and signalled an intent to compete on performance rather than cost with more established car makers.

"This is the world's fastest four-door mass-produced car available," Lei said.

"When people ask why we created such a powerful machine, my answer is simple, we're building a dream car."

A comparison chart displayed during Lei's presentation showed the SU7 Ultra outperforming the Porsche Taycan Turbo in acceleration and top speed specifications. The Chinese EV will go from 0-100km/h in 1.98 seconds and top out at 350km/h. 

Lei also said the new car would also be faster than the Model S Plaid, though the Tesla would have a better driving range of 672km on a charge versus 630km.

By pricing the SU7 Ultra in line with the Model S Plaid in China at 814,900 yuan (about R2,019,090), Xiaomi broke with its earlier strategy of pitching to EV shoppers on value.

Electric motors deliver faster acceleration than combustion engines. Chinese EV makers have been following Elon Musk's early playbook for Tesla by launching fast cars designed to showcase technology and innovation in a segment of the market better protected from price competition.

Record time

Xiaomi said the production version of the SU7 Ultra would feature carbon-fibre components, including its roof, performance ceramic brakes and an aerodynamic styling. The company had unveiled a prototype in July.

Ahead of Tuesday's event, Lei said the SU7 Ultra prototype had set a record lap at Germany's gruelling Nürburgring Nordschleife. It circulated in a time of 6:46.874; quicker than the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (7:07.55) and Tesla Model S Plaid (7:25.231). 

The 20.8km circuit has been considered a benchmark for vehicle acceleration and handling by auto engineers and has provided bragging rights to carmakers for decades.

Xiaomi has said it aims to deliver 120,000 SU7 vehicles by year end. Xiaomi said the first SU7 Ultras would be delivered in March. It began taking orders on Tuesday and said it had received more than 3,600 in the 10 minutes after the performance car's debut.

Xiaomi's EV deliveries in China have topped 10,000 per month since June and hit a high of more than 20,000 vehicles in October.

