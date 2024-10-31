New Models

Hyundai reveals INITIUM hydrogen fuel cell SUV concept

31 October 2024 - 14:35 By Motoring Staff
The concept showcases the company’s new design language, ‘Art of Steel.’
Image: Supplied

Hyundai on Thursday unveiled its INITIUM hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) concept at its “Clearly Committed” event at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang.

The new model, previewing a production vehicle slated for release in the first half of 2025, represents the South Korean carmaker's ongoing focus on hydrogen technology as a central component of future mobility.

INITIUM, inspired by the Latin term for “beginning”, highlights Hyundai’s commitment to hydrogen energy, a technology the company has been developing for 27 years. The concept also introduces the marque's new design approach, known as “Art of Steel”.

The concept has a targeted driving range of more than 650km with a maximum motor output of 150kW.
Image: Supplied

Three main features guide the INITIUM’s design: optimising driving range, improving overall vehicle performance and enhancing interior space. To extend range, Hyundai designed large hydrogen fuel tanks, achieving an estimated range of more than 650km per tank, and equipped the concept with aerodynamic wheels and low rolling resistance tyres.

For performance, the vehicle's hydrogen fuel cell stack provides an electric motor output of up to 150kW. Hyundai has increased the stack’s power output and battery capacity, aiming to deliver steady driving across various conditions, from city streets to highways.

Inside, the INITIUM prioritises family-orientated functionality, offering a spacious second-row area with reclining seats and wide-opening rear doors for easier access. A built-in route planner assists with finding hydrogen charging stations along the journey, allowing users to check accessibility and wait times without needing an external app.

INITIUM previews new production FCEV coming in the first half of 2025.
Image: Supplied

An additional feature, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), enables the vehicle to serve as an energy source for household devices via a 220V outlet.

Safety is a focal point, with the INITIUM built to achieve high standards of collision safety. The vehicle includes a reinforced front multi-skeleton structure, side body reinforcements and nine airbags, aiming to meet global safety criteria.

The INITIUM concept will be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show and Auto Guangzhou in November, with the production version expected to launch by mid-2025.

