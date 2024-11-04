Other standout features include a new motorsport-inspired flat-bottomed steering wheel, multicolour ambient lighting, cooled and heated front sports seats upholstered in Black Onyx leather, inductive charging, a 12-speaker premium B&O sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control and overhead USB ports, which Ford says are conveniently placed for powering track cameras. The new Mustang sees the debut of the Remote Rev function offering owners the ability to rev the car’s engine remotely using the key fob.
Under that lengthy bonnet resides a fourth-generation 5.0l Coyote V8 engine tuned to deliver seriously impressive performance. Featuring an innovative dual air intake box and dual throttle body design, Ford says it whacks out 328kW and 540Nm of torque. Offering six drive modes (Normal, Sport, Slippery, Drag, Track and Individual) and paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission, this formidable unit propels the Mustang GT from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.9 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 250km/h. The flagship 334kW/540Nm Dark Horse model shaves the former down to 4.4 seconds.
New Ford Mustang blasts into South Africa
Image: Supplied
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang made its official South African debut on Monday. Available in overseas markets since the middle of 2023, the Blue Oval's revered pony car is offered exclusively in GT Fastback guise with a 5.0l V8 and 10-speed automatic gearbox. A more potent Dark Horse model will arrive during the fourth quarter.
A development of the outgoing model, the seventh-generation Mustang features more aggressive exterior styling courtesy a revised front end sporting a broader radiator grille and a pair of new tri-bar LED headlamps. Ford has also sunk larger cooling ducts into the bumper to help keep that substantial Coyote V8 running cooler at high revs, and improved aerodynamic efficiency by splicing in new bonnet vents and a redesigned front splitter.
Image: Supplied
The aft section of this updated icon is easily identifiable thanks to its widened haunches, shortened overhang, race-inspired air diffuser and extended rear deck, home to new LED tri-bar tail light clusters. Customers can specify their car's 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels in Ebony Black or Tarnished Dark Aluminium. These shroud Brembo brake calipers are finished in blue or red. Eight exterior colours are available: Race Red, Oxford White, Absolute Black, Atlas Blue, Lucid Red, Vapor Blue, Iconic Silver and Dark Matter Grey Metallic.
The cabin is equipped with a fighter jet-inspired cockpit with two curved displays that can be quickly customised to show any information the driver wants to see. Chief among these is the impressive 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, which offers near endless scope for personalisation and a modern look adapted from the fully electric Mustang Mach-E. This noteworthy bit of tech is complemented by Ford's 13.2-inch Sync 4 touchscreen infotainment system compatible with (wireless) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
While the outgoing Mustang was no slouch in the handling department, this new model should be even better to put through the twisty bits as it ships with Ford's Performance Pack as standard. This adds a host of track-focused features including a front suspension tower brace, Torsen limited slip differential, MagneRide active suspension system and a beefy Brembo brake package (390mm rotors up front and 355mm discs at the rear) with additional cooling ducts. There's also a standard auxiliary engine oil cooler and an active valve performance exhaust system that allows the driver to adjust their timbre on the go. The Performance Electronic Parking Brake has been fitted to help novice drivers fettle their drift skills while providing expert drivers with a competition-ready system.
The new Ford Mustang GT Fastback retails for R1,300,000. This includes a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. Customers have the option of purchasing an extended Ford Protect Service or Maintenance plan.
Group motoring editor Denis Droppa is attending the new Ford Mustang media launch from November 4 to 5. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.
