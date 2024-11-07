Engineers faced significant fabrication challenges, primarily in adapting the coupé's chassis to accommodate the GR Corolla’s taller, transverse-mounted engine and space-hungry AWD drivetrain. Custom modifications were made to the front chassis, subframe and engine mounts to allow necessary clearances for driveline and suspension.
GR86 Rally Legacy Concept gets GR Corolla power and AWD system
Image: Supplied
Toyota this week unveiled the GR86 Rally Legacy Concept at the 2024 SEMA Show, offering a modern twist on the brand’s rally heritage.
Inspired by its 1990s Celica GT-Four rally cars, the concept is based on the GR86 but incorporates the 1.6l, three-cylinder turbocharged engine and GR-Four all-wheel-drive (AWD) system used in the GR Corolla.
“The aim is to evoke memories of the legendary rally car that enthusiasts have admired on rally stages and in popular racing video games,” said Paul Doleshal, general manager of Motorsports and Assets at Toyota Motor North America.
“That idea led to a formative conversation about how cool it would be to create a modern interpretation of such an iconic car.”
Image: Supplied
Engineers faced significant fabrication challenges, primarily in adapting the coupé's chassis to accommodate the GR Corolla’s taller, transverse-mounted engine and space-hungry AWD drivetrain. Custom modifications were made to the front chassis, subframe and engine mounts to allow necessary clearances for driveline and suspension.
For the AWD conversion, the GR86’s front suspension was modified to include the GR Corolla’s hubs, spindles and axles. Custom coil-over dampers and control arms were added to complement the structural changes. Modifications to the steering rack were also required to maintain proper function and clearance.
At the rear, the GR Corolla’s differential and housing were installed to ensure compatibility with the AWD system, maintaining factory gear ratios and electronic functionality. The GR Corolla rear axles were modified to fit the GR86’s layout.
The formidable G16 engine received performance upgrades, including a new intercooler and oil cooler, and is controlled by a race-grade ECU to optimise fuel delivery, ignition timing and boost control. While output matches the GR Corolla’s original 223kW and 330Nm, the potential for increased performance remains.
The GR86 Rally Legacy Concept is finished in Halo White with a red and green colour scheme inspired by Toyota’s rally history, along with large rally mud flaps, a custom exhaust and a Celica GT-Four-style rear spoiler.
Inside, it features a full roll cage and racing seats with six-point harnesses.
“The GR86 Rally Legacy Concept is a testament to Toyota’s enduring passion for rally racing,” said Mike Tripp, group vice-president of Toyota Marketing.
“We did this build for our GR and Toyota Rally fans — it’s a fantasy car that comes to life, our way of celebrating our past achievements and the possibility of the World Rally Championship making a return to the US.”
