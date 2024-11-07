New Models

Mercedes-AMG teases new all-electric performance SUV

07 November 2024 - 15:50 By Motoring Staff
The SUV will be built on Mercedes-AMG's proprietary AMG.EA electric platform, with testing of development vehicles scheduled to begin this winter.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-AMG is developing its first SUV entirely in-house, marking a new chapter in the brand’s 57-year history. The vehicle will be built on Mercedes-AMG's proprietary AMG.EA electric platform, with testing of development vehicles scheduled to begin this winter.

AMG introduced high-performance SUVs more than 25 years ago with the ML 55 AMG and has since expanded its line-up. The brand offers six SUV model lines, including the GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE, GLS and EQE SUV. The G63 remains the flagship model in AMG's off-road portfolio.

This upcoming SUV will be AMG’s second model built on the all-electric AMG.EA platform and the sixth vehicle fully developed by the company’s team in Affalterbach, following models such as the GT, SL, and SLS.

“SUVs have been among our most popular models for many years,” says Mercedes-AMF CEO Michael Schiebe.

“With the ‘Born in Affalterbach’ SUV, we are responding to this trend by offering our customers a truly captivating high-performance off-roader based on the AMG.EA platform. Our new high-performance architecture follows a clear philosophy: ‘AMG First, EV Second.’ This means that the vehicles not only excel as electric vehicles but also embody the core AMG qualities of emotion and performance.”

