Bentley Motors has confirmed its first full-electric car will debut in 2026 as a luxury urban SUV, marking a new milestone for the 105-year-old British brand.
The Urban SUV is likely to be smaller than the Bentayga. This model, the second SUV offering from the brand, will also be available as a plug-in-hybrid derivative. The Continental GT and Flying Spur models are already exclusively available with a V8 hybrid drivetrain.
Bentley says it will be building only fully electric cars from 2035 onwards as part of its Beyond100+ strategy.
Bentley Motors chair and CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser said: “Four years almost to the day that Bentley initially outlined its Beyond100 strategy, we adapt to today’s economic, market and legislative environment to initiate a major transformative phase for tomorrow.
“Beyond100+ becomes our guiding light as we extend our ambitions beyond 2030, while maintaining our aim of a decarbonised future, including offering only fully electric cars from 2035.”
Bentley’s first EV is a luxury SUV set to debut in 2026
Image: SUPPLIED
