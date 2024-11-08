New Models

Bentley’s first EV is a luxury SUV set to debut in 2026

08 November 2024 - 15:04 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new SUV model will be available as a plug-in-hybrid or full electric vehicle when it's revealed in 2026.
The new SUV model will be available as a plug-in-hybrid or full electric vehicle when it's revealed in 2026.
Image: SUPPLIED

Bentley Motors has confirmed its first full-electric car will debut in 2026 as a luxury urban SUV, marking a new milestone for the 105-year-old British brand.

The Urban SUV is likely to be smaller than the Bentayga. This model, the second SUV offering from the brand, will also be available as a plug-in-hybrid derivative. The Continental GT and Flying Spur models are already exclusively available with a V8 hybrid drivetrain.

Bentley says it will be building only fully electric cars from 2035 onwards as part of its Beyond100+ strategy.

Bentley Motors chair and CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser said: “Four years almost to the day that Bentley initially outlined its Beyond100 strategy, we adapt to today’s economic, market and legislative environment to initiate a major transformative phase for tomorrow.

“Beyond100+ becomes our guiding light as we extend our ambitions beyond 2030, while maintaining our aim of a decarbonised future, including offering only fully electric cars from 2035.”      

READ MORE

Mercedes-AMG teases new all-electric performance SUV

Mercedes-AMG is developing its first SUV entirely in-house, marking a new chapter in the brand’s 57-year history.
Motoring
1 day ago

Audi unveils new EV brand in China without four ring logo

Audi on Thursday unveiled a new electric vehicle brand in China whose cars will sport just the name Audi and not its signature four-ring logo.
Motoring
8 hours ago

GR86 Rally Legacy Concept gets GR Corolla power and AWD system

Toyota this week unveiled the GR86 Rally Legacy Concept at the 2024 SEMA Show, offering a modern twist on the brand’s rally heritage.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bentley’s first EV is a luxury SUV set to debut in 2026 New Models
  2. Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa announces Dakar Rally line-up Motorsport
  3. Alpine boss Oakes has Red Bull as a reference point Motorsport
  4. Diary of a Cars Awards 2025 juror Features
  5. Rotary power makes a comeback in new Mazda sports car New Models

Latest Videos

“‘It’s not me,’ says TikToker after woman is forcefully stopped from ...
KwaZulu-Natal Presidential Imbizo in Umgababa