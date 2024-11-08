Rotary power is about to make a comeback in the motoring world.
A year after unveiling the Iconic SP as a hybrid rotary-powered concept sports car at the 2023 Tokyo motor show, Mazda has confirmed the car will go into production. While the name is not confirmed, it is possible the car could become the new, fifth generation MX-5.
For the past few decades Mazda was the only carmaker to use rotary engines, most recently in the RX-8 sports car produced from 2003 to 2012. Mazda won the 1991 Le Mans 24 hour with the rotary-powered 787B and Ben Morgenrood raced rotary-powered Mazdas on South African racetracks in the 1980s and 1990s.
In a rotary engine, instead of using pistons a triangular-shaped rotor spins inside a housing around a fixed-toothed gearing. It gives the engine a compact size and high power-to-weight ratio that made it an attractive option for sports cars, but its disadvantage is that it burned more fuel compared to piston engines, which is why it never became mainstream.
In the new Iconic SP compact sports car, Mazda has combined a rotary engine with electric power to overcome the fuel consumption hurdle. The striking two-seater employs a dual-rotor rotary engine and an electric motor to provide a maximum output of 272kW. Its batteries are charged by a recyclable energy source and the rotary engine, used for power generation, is powered by carbon-neutral fuel.
Its advantage is that it can be powered by different types of fuels, including hydrogen, which could give Mazda an edge in the race to find a feasible solution for the future of mobility.
Rotary power makes a comeback in new Mazda sports car
Mazda's Iconic SP concept car combines electric and rotary power and could become the next generation MX-5
Image: Supplied
“The concept is not only one of those empty show cars. It’s been designed with real intent to turn it into a production model in the not-so-distant future,” said Naohito Saga, executive officer at Mazda’s R&D strategy planning division.
According to Saga, no matter which carbon-neutral fuel becomes mainstream, the rotary engine can adapt. When the battery is charged with electricity derived from renewable energy, it is possible to drive in a virtually carbon-neutral state.
“It shows how much we wanted to make it a car that manifests Mazda’s commitment for the future, specially in terms of sustainability and the future role of our rotary engine technology,” he said.
“Amid the industry’s gradual shift towards electrification, this advanced rotary engine innovation could emerge as a crucial long-term solution. The rotary engine can be very compact and very powerful at the same time,” said Saga.
The lightweight concept coupé is similar in size to the fourth generation MX-5, which was made in soft- and hard-top versions and is no longer on sale in SA. The Iconic SP is 4,180m long and weighs only 1,450kg. The rotary-electric powertrain is compact and offers a high degree of layout flexibility, enabling the concept model to have a low centre of gravity and a 50:50 weight distribution to enhance driving pleasure.
