The cabin stands out with a synthetic-leather steering wheel, Alcantara seats and carbon-fibre-inspired accents. Dual-zone air conditioning is standard as are heated front seats, a 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, an inductive charging pad and selectable drive modes (eco, sport and off-road).
On the safety front customers can look forward to a 360º camera, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam and lane keep assist, pre-collision warning and automatic emergency braking.
Sporty new Haval H6 GT rolls into town
Haval on Friday announced its sporty new H6 GT is now available in South Africa.
This flagship derivative of the Chinese carmaker's popular crossover SUV has an extra sporty disposition thanks to the addition of aero side skirts, carbon-fibre inserts, roof and lip spoilers to enhance its sleek fastback profile. The wheel arches feature protective black cladding and house a set of 19" alloy wheels with a gloss-black finish. Available exterior colours include KU Grey, Atlantis Blue, G7 Red, Hamilton White and Sun Black.
Power is provided by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 155kW and 325Nm of torque. This is delivered to all four wheels via a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
The new Haval H6 GT is priced at R662,250. This includes a five-year/100,000km warranty, five-year unlimited roadside assistance and five-year/60,000km service plan.
