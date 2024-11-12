Performance figures have been whittled down on both variants, with BMW claiming the automatic will rocket from 0-100km/h in 4 seconds, an improvement of 0.1 seconds. The manual drops from 4.3 seconds to 4.2 seconds. Both are limited to a top speed of 250km/h. Customers can raise this to 285km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package.
Local pricing for new, more powerful BMW M2 revealed
Image: Supplied
BMW South Africa has announced local pricing for its new, improved M2 coupé.
In case you need a refresher, this Bavarian bahn-stormer benefits from a tweaked version of the carmaker's S58 3l twin-turbocharged straight-six petrol engine tuned to deliver 353kW at 6,250rpm (+15kW) and 600Nm (+50Nm) of torque between 2,650rpm and 6,130rpm.
It is important to note the latter figure is only achieved when the powertrain is paired to the standard eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. Opt for the six-speed manual (with auto rev-matching) and peak torque remains unchanged at 550Nm.
Both send power straight to the rear axle, which benefits from an Active M Differential.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Behind them lurks an M Compound brake package with six-piston calipers and 380mm rotors at the front and 370mm discs and single-piston floating calipers at the rear. It is also linked to BMW's latest integrated braking system that offers two pedal-feel settings.
Exterior design modifications are subtle, with the new model sporting a distinctive three-section lower air intake, U-shaped daytime running light signatures and a redesigned rear diffuser home to a set of twin exhaust tailpipes finished in black as standard.
The black model lettering on the boot lid and radiator grille gains striking silver-coloured bordering. The car's double-spoke wheels can be specced in Jet Black or Silver. An M Carbon roof can also be fitted, lowering the car's centre of gravity and saving 6kg.
Image: Supplied
BMW has also upped its paint game for the new M2 coupé, with customers able to choose between three solid colours, five metallic shades and six BMW Individual finishes. The expanded range includes the new Sao Paulo Yellow solid, Fire Red metallic, Portimao Blue metallic and Skyscraper Grey metallic variants. The selection of BMW Individual paint finishes features Java Green, Voodoo Blue, Grigio Telesto and Twilight Purple.
Inside the cabin there is a new flat-bottomed steering wheel with a red centre marker in the 12 o’clock position and an updated BMW Curved Display. Linking seamlessly the 14.9" digital instrument cluster with the 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system, this standout feature benefits from the latest BMW Operating System 8.5. As before, it sports an array of M-specific readouts including shift lights, vehicle set-up, tyre condition as well as the M drift analyser and M lap timer. A head-up display is available as an option.
Standard features include three-zone automatic climate control, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with integrated satellite navigation, ambient lighting and the firm's Hi-Fi speaker system.
Customers can tick the box on M Carbon bucket seats, which are race-harness compatible and help reduce the car's kerb weight by about 10.8kg. Before these were only available as part of the M Race Track package, but now they're available as a stand-alone option.
According to BMW South Africa's online configurator the new M2 starts at R1,570,987.
