The Acenta ups the ante with 16" alloy wheels and a host of extra convenience features. These include an 8" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 7" TFT driver information screen, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, ionising air purifier, keyless start, LED headlamps and daytime running lights.
Next in line is the flagship Acenta Plus, benefiting from two-tone leather seats with a heat-resistant coating, a bird's-eye view parking camera to aid with urban manoeuvring, leather steering wheel and four-colour interior ambient lighting. When fitted with a CVT transmission, customers can also look forward to remote starting and cruise control.
From launch the new Magnite can be paired to one of two powertrains. The first is a naturally-aspirated 1.0l three-cylinder engine making 53kW and 96Nm of torque. Capable of delivering a claimed combined fuel consumption figure of 5.9l/100km, this proven unit can be meshed to a five-speed manual or automated manual transmission.
Refreshed Nissan Magnite touches down in Mzansi: pricing and specs
After making its international debut in October, the facelifted Nissan Magnite range has arrived in South Africa.
Retaining its familiar compact SUV appearance, the new model features a more assertive front end courtesy of a revised bumper and radiator grille design. Other updates include a more pronounced skid-plate, updated headlamp clusters and distinctive L-shaped daytime running lights. Roof rails are standard as are a set of redesigned LED tail lights. Peace of mind is ensured by the fitment of six airbags across the Magnite range.
Three model grades are available, starting with the entry-level Visia that rides on 16" steel wheels with plastic covers. Standard features include vehicle dynamic control, rear park sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, electrically adjustable and foldable side mirrors, multifunction steering controls, automatic air conditioning and speed-sensing central locking. Meanwhile, audio duties are handled by a comparatively old-school “2DIN” sound system.
Those seeking more power can opt for a turbocharged version of the same motor putting out 74kW and 152Nm. Sipping 5.27l/100km on the combined cycle, this engine can be mated to a five-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Pricing for the new Nissan Magnite range is as follows:
Senior motoring writer Phuti Mpyane is attending the new Nissan Magnite media launch from November 13 to 14. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.
