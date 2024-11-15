New Models

Giamaro Automobili teases explosive new supercar for 2025

15 November 2024 - 16:05 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The world can never have enough supercars. This is why Italian start-up Giamaro Automobili this week announced it will in 2025 be releasing a new Lamborghini/Pagani/Ferrari rival powered by a quad-turbocharged V12.

While specifications aren't mentioned, the promise that “a formidable power is coming” suggests to us this creation should at the very least be packing a minimum of 745kW. 

Other than dropping this moody teaser video with an exploding volcano, the Modena-based carmaker has revealed little else about this ambitious project aside from giving what seems to be an official reveal date: May 22 2025. So we'll have to wait and see.

READ MORE:

New Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet offers topless driving thrills

The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet has arrived in South Africa in time for summer.
Motoring
1 day ago

New Porsche Taycan GTS offers more performance, extra range

The German carmaker describes it as a "sporty all-rounder" designed to bridge the gap between the Taycan 4S and flagship Turbo variant.
Motoring
3 days ago

The Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica is a fiery one-off for China

Lamborghini has created a special one-off Revuelto supercar with exterior paint effects that took 480 hours to create.
Lifestyle
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Price of petrol set to dip in December, diesel to rise news
  2. Giamaro Automobili teases explosive new supercar for 2025 New Models
  3. How much can a hybrid vehicle really save you on fuel? Features
  4. Tickets now available for 2025 Simola Hillclimb Motorsport
  5. Relaxed Martin says he's ready for MotoGP showdown Motorsport

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Israel forces new displacement as US says 'time to end' Gaza war