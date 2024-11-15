Giamaro Automobili teases explosive new supercar for 2025

The world can never have enough supercars. This is why Italian start-up Giamaro Automobili this week announced it will in 2025 be releasing a new Lamborghini/Pagani/Ferrari rival powered by a quad-turbocharged V12.
While specifications aren't mentioned, the promise that “a formidable power is coming” suggests to us this creation should at the very least be packing a minimum of 745kW.
Other than dropping this moody teaser video with an exploding volcano, the Modena-based carmaker has revealed little else about this ambitious project aside from giving what seems to be an official reveal date: May 22 2025. So we'll have to wait and see.
