Efficiency is paramount to electric vehicles and as such the Mercedes-Benz development team worked tirelessly to achieve a claimed battery-to-wheel efficiency rate of 93% on long journeys. This should see the CLA achieve a WLTP range of more than 750km. When recharging, the pairing of the sophisticated 800V architecture to the premium battery pack enables high-power DC charging at a transfer rate of up to 320kW. Mercedes says this allows the battery to take on up to 36kWh of energy (300km) within 10 minutes.
Shortly after the launch of the electric models, the next-generation CLA will be available as a hybrid with 48V technology and an electric motor with up to 20kW of drive power.
The combustion engine takes the form of the newly developed M252 1.5l four-cylinder petrol unit designed to be as compact as possible. It features cylinders positioned as close together as possible, an all-aluminium crankcase with friction-beating Nanoslide technology and a cylinder head with partially integrated manifold. The turbocharger features a segment turbine with switchable scroll connection. Further highlights are the compact charge air duct and the exhaust system close to the engine in one-box design.
Mercedes reveal powertrain details of next-generation CLA
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its next-generation CLA will debut with both fully electric and 48V mild hybrid powertrains.
Built on the German carmaker's EV-centric MMA platform, the compact sedan promises impressive emissions-free performance courtesy an all-new electric drive unit that borrows numerous tech features first demonstrated in the Vision EQXX concept car. This means the CLA gets an 800V electric architecture and a silicon carbide inverter.
Juiced by one of two battery packs — a basic 58kWh version or 85kWh premium pack with silicon oxide anodes for 20% higher energy density — an in-house developed 200kW electric motor sends power to the ground via a new two-speed gearbox. 4Matic models benefit from an 80kW drive unit on the front axle to boost traction and performance.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
This pint-sized engine is meshed to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission featuring an integrated 20kW electric motor powered by a 1.3kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Providing intelligent support in the low speed range, Mercedes-Benz says this unit also offers fully electric driving at urban speeds as well as electric coasting at speeds of up to 100km/h. The engine can recuperate in all eight gears, in this way recovering up to 25kW of energy.
Three flavours of CLA hybrid models will be available, ranging in power output from 100kW to 140kW. Buyers can pick between front-wheel drive or 4Matic all-wheel drive.
The new next-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA will be revealed in the coming months.
