New Omoda C5 Street is big on features, lower on price

18 November 2024 - 15:39 By Motoring Staff
The new entry-level Omoda C5 Street is priced at R329,900.
Image: Supplied

Omoda South Africa on Monday revealed a new entry-level derivative of its C5 crossover. 

Pitched at cost conscious buyers, the C5 Street lowers the entry point by R35,000 but still boasts attention-grabbing features such as LED daytime running lights, halogen main headlamps, diamond-cut 17" alloy wheels and access to a range of bold exterior paint colours including Aerial Silver, Carbon Crystal Black, Khaki White and Phantom Grey.

The C5 Street interior gets black cloth-trimmed sports front seats with six-way manual adjustment, automatic climate control, a four-way adjustable multifunction steering wheel, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, cruise control, four USB ports, keyless entry and push-button start. There's also a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system (wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible) and a 10.25" digital instrument cluster. 

17" diamond-cut alloy wheels are fitted standard.
Image: Supplied

Standard safety features include ABS brakes with EBD, electronic stability control, dual front airbags, front side airbags, a speed limit reminder and ISOFIX mounting points. 

Power is provided by the firm's naturally aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making 83kW and 138Nm of torque. This is sent to the front axle via a continuously variable transmission. Omoda claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 7.3l/100km. 

Priced at R329,900, the new Omoda C5 Street comes standard with a two-year/25,000km service plan, five-year/150,000km warranty and 10-year/1-million km engine warranty.

