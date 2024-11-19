New Mitsubishi Triton local pricing and specs
The new sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton made its South African debut on Tuesday.
First unveiled to the world's media back in July 2023, this hotly anticipated Toyota Hilux/Ford Ranger/Isuzu D-Max/Volkswagen Amarok rival comes out swinging with an aggressive visage incorporating the Japanese brand’s trademark “Dynamic Shield” grille.
Reworked to exude extra menace, it incorporates a new three-dimensional design and is flanked by flared wheel arches and three-light headlamps. Directly above the latter reside L-shaped LED daytime running lights Mitsubishi says resemble the sharp gaze of a hawk.
Follow the Triton’s shoulder line rearward and you’ll discover a pair of T-shaped light clusters either side of the tailgate, which drops down to reveal a lower and easier-to-load cargo bed. Mitsubishi has also refined the shape of the cabin and added a roof spoiler to improve aerodynamics, as well as installing larger, more durable door handles and wider side steps, said to provide improved water drainage. Two new exterior colours are on offer (Yamabuki Orange Metallic and Blade Silver Metallic), in addition to the carmaker's familiar White Diamond, Solid White, Graphite Grey Metallic and Impulse Blue Metallic.
Stronger bones
Beneath this handsome skin resides a 60% more rigid ladder-frame chassis, home to a newly fettled suspension. Though the front retains the same double wishbone set-up as used on the outgoing model, a revised upper mounting arm has increased its stroke by 20mm. According to Mitsubishi, this improves both road holding and ride comfort.
The rear benefits from a re-engineered set of lightweight leaf springs and thicker shock absorbers. Triton customers can also look forward to a reduced turning radius and, on high-output models, a new electronic power-assistance steering system tuned to deliver more low-speed assistance and significantly better high-speed feedback.
Power and traction
Initially available in single-cab and double-cab body styles, the new Triton range is powered by an ultra-efficient 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 135kW at 3,500rpm and 430Nm between 2,250rpm and 2,500rpm. This capable unit can be meshed to a six-speed automatic or manual transmission, which will send power to the rear wheels in 4x2 models. In addition, two capable four-wheel-drive systems are available to customers, including Mitsubishi’s Easy Select 4WD and flagship Super Select 4WD-II.
The latter is equipped with a centre torque-sensing limited-slip differential that automatically distributes 40% of the driving force to the front axle and 60% to the rear. According to Mitsubishi, this split optimises traction and cornering performance.
Active yaw control is also fitted as standard on this system, as are four drive options: 2H (rear-wheel drive), 4H (full-time four-wheel drive), 4HLc (locked centre differential) and 4LLc (locked centre differential with lower gears). Drivers can also initiate one of seven factory preset driver modes — Normal, Eco, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock.
Triton GL model derivatives are powered by a detuned 2.4l four-cylinder diesel engine making 81kW and 200Nm. This unit is paired exclusively to a five-speed manual gearbox. Power is delivered to either the rear wheels (4x2) or all four via Easy Select 4WD.
An expansive model range
The new Triton double-cab range starts with the GL 4x4 manual that features 16" steel wheels, tailgate lock and black side steps. Interior comfort and convenience features include niceties such as keyless entry, an 8" touchscreen infotainment system, two loudspeakers, manual air-conditioning, a rear centre armrest, USB and accessory socket and fabric seats. Safety features include ABS brakes with EBD, ISOFIX anchor points, a high-mounted stop lamp, immobiliser, central locking and a speed-sensitive door locks.
Next in line is the Triton GLS 2x4 automatic that gains 18" alloy wheels, LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a rear spoiler, front and rear LED fog lights and heated power folding mirrors. Interior specification is enhanced with cruise control, a keyless operating system, Bluetooth with voice control, inductive charging, multiple USB charging outlets, six loudspeakers, electric windows, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, automatic air conditioning, rear air vents and leather seats. Additional safety features include ASTC, emergency stop signal system, hill start system, brake assist, a rear-view camera, parking sensors, seven airbags and rain sensing windscreen wipers.
The Triton GLS 4x4 manual and automatic models add the Super Select II 4WD system, Active Yaw Control, seven drive modes, electronic off-road assistance, hill descent control, trailer stability assist, rear differential lock and a 3.5-ton towing capacity.
A trio of South African special editions
The extensive model range includes three special editions tailored for local customers.
Aimed at urban trendsetters, the Triton Athlete receives a silver grille badge, rear sports bar, door handle protectors, B-pillar sashes, slimline fender flairs, Athlete decals, window deflectors, roof rails, rubberised load bin and black 17" wheels shod with Dunlop AT5 tyres.
Curated for those who balance city life with outdoor escapes, the Triton Xtreme Edition distinguishes itself with a black grille emblem, door handle protectors, wheel arch and side door mouldings, side window deflectors, roof rails, door handle protectors, B-Pillar sashes, light covers, a rubberised load bin and 17" wheels fitted with Dunlop AT5 tyres.
The flagship Triton Edition 46 is aimed at overlanding enthusiasts and comes fitted with a silver grille emblem, Edition 46 decals, door handle protectors, B-Pillar sashes, side door mouldings, roof rails, nudge bar, under bumper tow bar, black canopy, roof rack, kitchen with table, rubberised load bin and 18" wheels with Dunlop tyres. Customers also have the option of fitting a Raw Suspension kit which adds an extra 40mm of ground clearance.
Pricing for the new Mitsubishi Triton range as follows:
Single-cab:
2.4 GL 4x2 Manual: R479,990
2.4 GL 4x4 Manual: R559,990
Double-cab:
2.4 GL 4x4 Manual: R639,990
2.4 GLS 4x2 Auto: R679,990
2.4 GLS 4x4 Manual: R739,990
2.4 GLS 4x4 Auto: R759,990
2.4 Xtreme 4x2 Auto: R769,990
2.4 Athlete 4x2 Auto: R779,990
2.4 Xtreme 4x4 Auto: R849,990
2.4 Athlete 4x4 Auto: R859,990
2.4 Edition 46 4x4 Auto: R889,990
Pricing includes a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
Group motoring editor Denis Droppa is attending the new Mitsubishi Triton media launch on November 19. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.