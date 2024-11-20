New Models

JAC Motors X200 single cab gets a safety boost

20 November 2024 - 11:08 By Motoring Staff
The X200 single cab lineup features ABS brakes as standard.
Image: Supplied

JAC Motors on Wednesday announced its popular X200 single cab line-up has been treated to a significant active safety boost with the addition of ABS brakes on all derivatives. 

The single cab version is a genuine workhorse offering a capacious load box (2,785mm x 1,650mm) complete with 355mm dropsides and a maximum permitted payload of 1,500kg. 

The X200 benefits from JAC Motors' new heavy-duty ladder-frame chassis stamping and welding treatment process, making it suitably robust for many body applications. A double-wishbone independent front suspension enables improved stability, excellent manoeuvrability and solid handling, regardless of the payload.

The X200's elevated driving position allows the driver to see and judge traffic better and improves visibility when parking at loading bays. It also holds other advantages such as ease of entrance and exit for drivers and crew in many load stop and drop situations.

The single cab model is equipped as standard with comfortable synthetic leather seats and headrests. Ample interior stowing space ensures equipment can be safely packed away, creating a safe and comfortable work environment for the driver and passengers. 

In addition to the newly introduced ABS brake system, safety features include front/rear crumple zones, side impact bars, height adjustable headlamps and an immobiliser. Remote controlled central locking with motion lock and an engine that can't start when the clutch is not engaged further boost the vehicle's safety credentials. Other standard niceties include a radio/CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth and a height adjustable steering wheel.

The X200 is powered by a 2.8l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine in two states of tune: 68kW/210Nm or 80kW/240Nm. Power is sent to the rear axle via a five-speed gearbox.

Pricing for the new ABS-equipped JAC X200 2.8L TDI single cab range:

  • 2.8L TDI 68kW: R349,900
  • 2.8L TDI 80kW: R399,900

Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty covering essential mechanical components and a two-year/100,000km warranty covering drivetrain components. 80kW models further benefit from a five-year/100,000km service plan.

New Mitsubishi Triton local pricing and specs

The sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton made its South African debut on Tuesday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Porsche 911 Dakar bows out with Sonderwunsch special edition

Porsche has celebrated the end of production of the 911 Dakar model with a Sonderwunsch special after building 2,500 examples of the off-road biased ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Mini Convertible production begins at Oxford, UK, plant

The new Mini Cooper convertible rolled off the production line at the company’s plant in Oxford, UK, this week.
Motoring
7 hours ago
