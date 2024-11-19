New Models

Mini Convertible production begins at Oxford, UK, plant

20 November 2024 - 09:18
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The new Mini Convertible is welcomed into the world by its forebears at Plant Oxford.
Image: Supplied

The new Mini Cooper convertible rolled off the production line at the company’s plant in Oxford, UK, this week. Mini last produced a new, breezy convertible model in 2015. The model joins the new Mini Cooper three-door and Mini Cooper five-door hatches. 

The first Mini convertible with the hinged boot was unveiled in 2004, with the second generation unveiled in 2009. A total of 160,000 vehicles were built at the 111-year-old Mini Plant Oxford between 2004 and 2008. Production of the model was briefly moved to VDL Nedcar in Born, Netherlands, for the third generation, making room for the Mini Clubman at Mini Plant Oxford. Nearly 500,000 units spanning all three generations have been built.

The soft top opens in 18 seconds, even at speeds of up to 30km/h and the sunroof feature can be opened to a length of 40cm regardless of speed. The luggage compartment volume is 160l, expanding to 215l with the top closed.

Three individual trims, Classic, Favoured and John Cooper Works (JCW) are available. Twelve paint finishes can gloss over the body, including the exclusive Copper Grey. The interior is minimalist with a sports steering wheel, central OLED display running through the Mini Operating System 9 and a newly designed toggle switch bar. Tyre sizes are a choice of 17” or 18” wheels.

“We are thrilled about the start of production of the Mini Convertible, which is now being produced again at the Oxford plant, the home of Mini. The iconic design combined with modern technology and connectivity makes this vehicle an unmatched open-air experience for our customers,” said Stefan Richmann, head of Mini.

The minimalist dash design and the new OLED touch-screen display in the centre are range-wide introductions.
Image: Supplied

The Mini brand is on a renaissance journey with its latest range featuring new models such as the Paceman. Regular shapes such as the hatches and Countryman continue and debut a new range of power trains, including petrols, diesels, hybrids and full battery-electric vehicles. 

The Mini convertible has a choice of three 2.0l four-cylinder engines with output ranging from 120kW for the entry model to 150kW in the JCW model. The latter is good for 6.9 seconds from 0-100km/h and a top speed of 237km/h.

