Porsche has celebrated the end of production of the 911 Dakar model with a Sonderwunsch special after building 2,500 examples of the off-road biased sports car. The Sonderwunsch and Manufaktur programmes create limited and one-off special edition Porsche models.
The Sonderwunsch special with a Rallye Design Package was commissioned for an Italian collector. It is customised and refined further with an exclusive, hand-painted three-tone paint job consisting of Signal yellow and Gentian blue metallic paint separated by a lighter Lampedusa blue line, the theme echoing the look of the René Metge and Dominique Lemoyne 911 that won the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally.
The spokes of this one-off car’s alloy wheels are also painted in Signal yellow, while the rim edge features Lampedusa blue. The LED Matrix headlights are individualised with a Lampedusa-coloured accent ring, and the stainless steel protective elements on the front, rear and sills are black.
More yellow appears inside against contrasting black as the stitching and trim strips on the dashboard, centre console and door panels. The “911 Dakar” lettering is embroidered in Speedyellow on the headrests of the Sports Seats Plus, and on the gear selector of the eight-speed PDK. When the doors are opened, LED projectors cast the Sonderwunsch logo onto the ground.
Porsche 911 Dakar bows out with Sonderwunsch special edition
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Porsche introduced the 911 Dakar in November 2022 as a sports car for tarmac and dirt roads. A higher ground clearance, about 50mm more than that of a regular 911 Carrera, with sports suspension achieves the hybrid uses.
Off-road-specific details include red, forged aluminium recovery eyelets at the front and rear, as well as widened wheel arches and sills. It is powered by a 3.0l twin-turbo six-cylinder engine producing 353kW and 570Nm with a distinctive and emotive boxer sound.
Visitors to the Porsche Museum can catch a “last” glimpse of the special model alongside other limited series Porsches before the car makes its way to its new home.
