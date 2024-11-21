New Models

Hyundai unveils seven-seater Ioniq 9 in fast-growing market

21 November 2024 - 09:38 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
110.3kWh battery in long-range variant delivers WLTP-projected driving range of 620km; advanced E-GMP architecture delivers 10% to 80% recharge in 24 minutes.
110.3kWh battery in long-range variant delivers WLTP-projected driving range of 620km; advanced E-GMP architecture delivers 10% to 80% recharge in 24 minutes.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai unveiled its first three-row electric SUV on Wednesday, pushing into a market for big family cars that global carmakers hope will one day be a profit powerhouse.

The Ioniq 9 will roll out in the US and Korea early next year with a range of up to 620km in long-range variants, the Korean carmaker said. Launches in Europe and other markets will follow, it said.

Three-row SUVs have replaced minivans and station wagons to become the big car of choice for many soccer moms and dads carrying children and friends around town as well as road trips with lots of passengers and gear.

Most electric vehicles (EVs) are money-losing, but profits from the petrol-powered versions promise carmakers big payoffs as battery costs decline and early launches give the brands a head start in the emerging market segment.

Lucid, General Motors' Cadillac, Volvo and Vinfast all are launching three-row EVs, while Hyundai corporate cousin Kia already has its own version.

“It's an important segment on the combustion side,” said Sam Fiorani, vice-president at research firm AutoForecast Solutions. “The problem with it is they are large vehicles and finding a way to design a battery pack around all the storage and the utility of a three-row takes a concerted effort.”

The Long-Range RWD model is powered by a 160kW rear motor, while the Long-Range AWD features an additional 70kW front motor. The Performance AWD models boast 160kW motors at both the front and rear.
The Long-Range RWD model is powered by a 160kW rear motor, while the Long-Range AWD features an additional 70kW front motor. The Performance AWD models boast 160kW motors at both the front and rear.
Image: Supplied

Moreover, big batteries are not enough to avoid charging during long road trips.

Still, carmakers need to get into the three-row SUV market to give loyal customers options, Fiorani said.

“If you aren't in that field where they expect you to be, they're going to move to somebody else and it's much easier to keep a customer happy than to win a customer away from another brand.”

With current incentives, Fiorani forecast the new models will help to more than double sales of three-row EVs to about 150,000 next year, from an estimated 68,000 this year.

The handful of models in the market with three-row versions includes Rivian's R1S, starting at $76,000 (R1,378,700) and Tesla's Model X, which starts at $80,000 (R1,451,264). There is also a Model Y three-row variant. Lucid started taking orders for its $95,000 (R1,723,376) Gravity SUV this month and Vietnamese EV maker VinFast on Tuesday started delivering the VF 9 SUV with a $70,000 (R1,269,856) starting price.

Hyundai did not disclose a price for the Ioniq 9, but the Kia EV9 starts at $55,000 (R997,744) and models from the related companies are often similarly priced.

Hyundai aims to have a full line-up of 23 EV models by 2030. The Ioniq 9, built in Georgia, will be able to charge from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes at high-capacity charging stations and it is compatible with Tesla's Supercharger network.

Ioniq 9’s flat floor accommodates seating arrangements for six or seven occupants.
Ioniq 9’s flat floor accommodates seating arrangements for six or seven occupants.
Image: Supplied

Most carmakers are pressing ahead with their plans even as US president-elect Donald Trump has promised to pull back government incentives for EVs. However, Ford in August shelved plans to produce an electric three-row SUV, choosing instead to build hybrid SUVs to woo customers with longer-range vehicles for road trips.

Rivals are also responding to rising consumer demand for cars with petrol-powered engines and a small battery pack as a less expensive way to go electric.

“The whole EV market now is difficult and (building three-row EVs) is especially difficult because of the higher prices and costs associated with it,” said Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at auto research firm Edmunds.

The vehicles are part of carmakers' long-term strategy to expand EV offerings, but “expectations definitely need to be tempered in terms of volume in this segment”, she said.

The high price and limited range, especially for family road trips, restrict the appeal of such vehicles to early EV adopters, she added. The target audience of wealthy buyers for three-row SUVs should not be discouraged by Trump's plans to cut a $7,500 (R136,039) federal tax credit for EV buyers, analysts said, noting most do not qualify for such subsidies anyway.

Still, it does not help, Caldwell said. “It makes the package seem a lot less attractive.”

READ MORE:

JAC Motors X200 single cab gets a safety boost

JAC Motors on Wednesday announced its popular X200 single cab lineup has been treated to a significant active safety boost with the addition of ABS ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Porsche 911 Dakar bows out with Sonderwunsch special edition

Porsche has celebrated the end of production of the 911 Dakar model with a Sonderwunsch special after building 2,500 examples of the off-road biased ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mini Convertible production begins at Oxford, UK, plant

The new Mini Cooper convertible rolled off the production line at the company’s plant in Oxford, UK, this week.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Mitsubishi Outlander Sport will reach South Africa in January New Models
  2. Why Jaguar's brave new leap has cynics sneering Features
  3. RB’s Tsunoda interrogated for hours while in his pyjamas on US arrival Motorsport
  4. Hamilton felt like leaving Mercedes after horrific race in Brazil Motorsport
  5. FIRST DRIVE | New Mitsubishi Triton enters SA's bakkie battlefield First Drives

Latest Videos

MPC interest rate announcement
Thando Mjandana - "Tradito Schermito" - COSÌ FAN TUTTE