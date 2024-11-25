Ford Ranger owners wanting to radically upgrade load-lugging capacity now have a six-wheel option.
The conversion to South Africa's best-selling one-tonne double cab is offered by Ulterio Motiv, sister company of armouring specialist SVI Engineering.
The Ford Ranger 6x4 is designed to tackle more extreme terrains and carry heavier loads than the standard Ranger while retaining the blue oval bakkie’s well known comfort and luxury.
By adding an extra rear axle, the pickup’s payload is doubled to more than 2,000kg depending on model, and GVM is increased to 4,500kg. Drivers must be in possession of a C1 licence (the old code 10).
The standard Ford chassis is extended to cater for the extra length needed to add the non-driven third axle. This load-carrying axle does not affect the standard drivetrain, 4x4 system or differential lock.
The base 6x4 chassis is supplied to individuals or companies that manufacture their own loading bin, closed canopy or any other design whether for camping or emergency services.
The braking system is upgraded with disc brakes on the third axle which are linked to the standard ABS system.
Ultimately this new 6x4 chassis is a blank canvas for the potential end user, said an Ulterio Motiv spokesperson.
“All the comfort, luxury and safety systems from the original Ranger remain once the conversion has been completed,” he said.
Ulterio Motiv can also manufacture a custom drop-side load bin of 1.6m in width and 2.5m in length as shown in the picture.
The conversion takes six weeks and is available for any current generation Ford Ranger 4x4, including the single, extended or double cab variants.
The 6x4 Ford Ranger conversion costs R265,000 ex VAT, which excludes the base vehicle, drop-side load bin and any optional extras.
WORKHORSES
Ford Ranger 6x4 conversion tackles extreme loads
Image: Supplied
