Omoda and Jaecoo, divisions of the Chery Group under Brand O&J, entered the South African market in 2023 with the launch of the Omoda C5. The range has since expanded to include the J7 and the recently introduced C9.
In 2025 both marques plan to introduce new models, including plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and fully electric vehicles (EVs), with existing internal combustion engine options.
“The upcoming Omoda and Jaecoo additions reflect our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of South African consumers,” said Omoda and Jaecoo South Africa GM Hans Greyling.
“With the introduction of PHEV and EVs, with our traditional offerings, Brand O&J is expanding into new segments. There will be something for everyone — whether it’s electrified sustainability, luxury or performance.”
These are the new models set for local introduction in 2025:
Omoda C7
The C7 is positioned between the C5 and C9 in the Chinese brand’s line-up. At 4,621mm in length, it features an X-shaped grille paired with slim headlights and a sleek body design. A generous 2,700mm wheelbase provides ample room for occupants and luggage. Inside, the crossover SUV offers a 15.6" touchscreen, leather seats and 14-speaker sound system.
Omoda C9 PHEV
After the October 2023 release of the Omoda C9, a plug-in hybrid version will join the line-up next year. The C9 PHEV combines a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with up to three electric motors. Though local specifications are still to be confirmed, the model is expected to offer a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional SUVs.
New Omoda and Jaecoo models coming to South Africa in 2025
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Jaecoo J5
The Jaecoo J5, which sits below the J7, marks the brand’s first SUV entry. It features a bold front grille and squared-off styling elements. Inside, the vehicle is equipped with a 13.2" touchscreen and a panoramic glass roof. Additional features include an advanced air filtration system, smart climate control and a range of pet-friendly accessories.
Image: Supplied
Jaecoo J6
The Jaecoo J6 aims to tap into South Africa's emerging EV segment. A premium battery-powered crossover, it's the first all-electric Jaecoo model and offers light off-roading capability. Internationally, it offers two powertrain options: a 2WD version with 184kW and 220Nm and a 4WD model with 279kW and 385Nm of torque. Inside, the J6 will feature adjustable front seats, a massage function and 15.6" touchscreen infotainment system.
Jaecoo J7 PHEV
A plug-in hybrid version of the popular Jaecoo J7 will be introduced soon. Early testing in China showed fuel consumption of 3.3l/100km and an all-electric range of up to 125.2km. Final specifications for South Africa will be confirmed closer to the model's release.
Image: Supplied
Jaecoo J8
The Jaecoo J8 will be the brand’s flagship model when it arrives in 2025. This seven-seater SUV is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged engine and offers up to 195kW and 400Nm of torque. While a plug-in hybrid version is available overseas, its availability in South Africa has not yet been confirmed.
More details, including pricing and full specifications, will be shared closer to the official launch dates for each model.
