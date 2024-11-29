New Models

LOCAL LAUNCH

More powerful Citroën C3 with automatic transmission launched in SA

The new range-topper also boasts ESP, projector headlamps and indicators integrated into the mirrors

29 November 2024 - 10:25
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The Citroën C3 range gets a more powerful derivative with a new automatic transmission.
Image: SUPPLIED

Citroën SA has announced a new C3 model with an automatic transmission, added safety and comfort upgrades. 

The entry-level crossover entered the local market in 2023 equipped with a naturally aspirated 1.2l three-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual. Now the French brand has brought a new model with a turbocharged version of the engine producing 81kW and 205Nm.

It's mated to a new six-speed automatic transmission. This combination is aimed at a smoother driving experience and more enjoyable urban and extra urban commutes, according to the company.

Additional new upgrades that come with the more powerful C3 include automatic air conditioning, auto-folding rear-view mirrors, and foldable roof grab handles for passengers. Additionally, LED vision projector headlamps and indicators integrated into the mirrors. Safety system updates include electronic stability programme for the auto model, while six airbags, Isofix seat anchors, ABS and EBD is available across the range.

A 10" infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are rangewide offerings and customers can personalise their vehicle to suit their individual tastes through a range of metallic paints and dual-tone roof themes at no extra charge.

All Citroën C3 models are sold with a standard two-year/30,000km service plan and a five-years/100,000km warranty.

Pricing

  • Citroën C3 1.2 Plus 5MT — R249,900
  • Citroën C3 1.2 Max 5MT — R259,900
  • Citroën C3 Max Turbo 6AT — R299,900

 

