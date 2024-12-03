BMW South Africa has expanded its 5 Series line-up with the introduction of the new 530i.
BMW expands local 5 Series range with new 530i
Image: Supplied
BMW South Africa has expanded its 5 Series line-up with the introduction of the new 530i.
Joining the 520d, i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60 xDrive variants, the 530i is powered by the firm's 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 190kW and 400Nm of torque.
Paired to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission sending power to the rear wheels, BMW claims it is good for 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 250km/h. As with the diesel-powered 520d, the new 530i benefits from an advanced 48V mild-hybrid system featuring a starter-generator, brake energy regeneration and auto stop/start.
Standard specification on the 530i includes comfort access with a digital key, electric seat adjustment, heated front seats, driving assist and adaptive LED headlights.
While the M Sport Package is also fitted as standard, customers have the option of fitting the M Sport Pro package that adds further niceties such as an illuminated “Iconic Glow” radiator grille, BMW Individual Shadowline lights, dark blue metallic M Sport brakes and M seat belts.
Now available to order, the BMW 530i retails for R1,321,081. This includes a two-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
