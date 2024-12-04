New Models

Range Rover debuts custom SV Candeo at Design Miami

04 December 2024 - 15:53 By Motoring Staff
The paint transitions from a satin sky-blue hood to a pearl white upper body, creating a gradient effect.
Image: Supplied

Range Rover on Wednesday revealed the SV Candeo: an exclusive long-wheelbase model created by the SV Bespoke team for a discerning client.

This one-off vehicle introduces a range of future personalisation options that will be available from the 2026 model year. 

The vehicle rides on forged 23" diamond turned alloy wheels with pearl white inserts.
Image: Supplied

A unique exterior inspired by the coast

The Range Rover SV Candeo features a custom duo-tone paint finish said to be inspired by Miami's coastal environment. The paint transitions from a satin sky-blue hood to a pearl white upper body, creating a gradient effect.

The vehicle rides on forged 23" diamond turned alloy wheels with pearl white inserts. Notably, the Range Rover script badging is made from 18-karat recycled gold, with each letter hand-finished by a jeweller. Weighing in at over 900g, this is the most gold that has ever been applied to a Range Rover.

Range Rover script badging is made from 18-karat recycled gold, with each letter hand-finished by a jeweller.
Image: Supplied

A light, airy and luxurious cabin

Inside, the SV Candeo showcases a blend of Liberty Blue and Perlino leather that has been designed to capture the essence of transformation between dawn to midday. Decorative elements include embroidered seatbacks with a sunrise motif, gold-accented headlining, and dark wood veneers paired with white ceramic controls.

The rear is fitted with SV Signature suite seats offering 24-way adjustment and massage functions. A deployable table in the centre console provides a workspace, while a chiller ensures drinks stay cool.

Completing this one-of-a-kind creation is the Tailgate Event Suite — inspired by the calming glow of morning sunrises across the Miami coastline — finished in Liberty Blue Near-Analine leather with embroidered seat cushions featuring a unique radial sun design.

Decorative elements include embroidered seatbacks with a sunrise motif.
Image: Supplied

The Range Rover SV Candeo is on display at Design Miami from December 3 to 8.

