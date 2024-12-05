Valtteri Bottas, F1 driver and exclusive customer of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, spent a day with the Alfa Romeo engineering team at Italy's iconic Balocco Proving Ground.
The veteran Sauber pilot tested the “00 prototype” version of the new custom-built halo car.
Unveiled towards the end of last year, the 33 Stradale is the spiritual successor to the firm's 8C Competizione and comes fitted with a 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 making more than 420kW. Mounted amidships for optimal balance, this unit sends drive to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and an electronic limited-slip differential.
“The opportunity to finally test the 33 Stradale was a very special moment,” said Bottas.
“I hope my feedback is useful to the experienced Alfa Romeo development team for the final tuning. Configuring my personal car with the 'Bottega Alfa Romeo' was engaging and exciting, and testing it today was exciting. I can't wait for my 33 Stradale to be ready!
Click the play button above to see Bottas put the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale through its paces.
WATCH | Valtteri Bottas test-drives the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
