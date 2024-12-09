Six months since it was shown in concept form at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG has pulled the wrapping off its production-ready PureSpeed.
The first model in the German carmaker's limited Mythos series, this radical looking creation is essentially a regular SL63 with its roof, windscreen and A-pillars removed. Replacing these key structural elements is a Halo system inspired by the safety device mandatory on all Formula One cars since 2018. Constructed using tubular steel instead of carbon fibre, this standout feature is indirectly lit at the bottom by narrow LED strips.
To keep bugs out of your teeth and hair, each PureSpeed model comes standard with two bespoke and aerodynamically optimised crash helmets. They are painted the colour of the vehicle and have an intercom communication system fitted inside the lining allowing driver and passenger to communicate clearly, even at high speeds. This system also allows smartphone connectivity, allowing wearers to listen to music or make telephone calls.
New Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed kicks off Mythos series
Image: Supplied
Six months since it was shown in concept form at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG has pulled the wrapping off its production-ready PureSpeed.
The first model in the German carmaker's limited Mythos series, this radical looking creation is essentially a regular SL63 with its roof, windscreen and A-pillars removed. Replacing these key structural elements is a Halo system inspired by the safety device mandatory on all Formula One cars since 2018. Constructed using tubular steel instead of carbon fibre, this standout feature is indirectly lit at the bottom by narrow LED strips.
To keep bugs out of your teeth and hair, each PureSpeed model comes standard with two bespoke and aerodynamically optimised crash helmets. They are painted the colour of the vehicle and have an intercom communication system fitted inside the lining allowing driver and passenger to communicate clearly, even at high speeds. This system also allows smartphone connectivity, allowing wearers to listen to music or make telephone calls.
Image: Supplied
The business end of the PureSpeed adopts an aggressive shark-nose design inspired by the marque's flagship Mercedes‑AMG One. As such there's a wide lower air intake and an aerodynamically optimised bonnet sporting an additional air outlet and a dark, chrome-plated Mercedes star.
The Affalterbach engineers also fitted a series of small, transparent wind deflectors at the front and sides of the vehicle to direct airflow over the cockpit.
Other key features include low silhouette, 21" forged aluminium wheels with unique carbon fibre covers, carbon fibre side-sill panelling with aero flics and an extra wide rear apron.
The two flying buttresses behind the seats are reminiscent of racing cars such as the 300 SLR, in which Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson won the 1955 Mille Miglia.
As per the SL63, power is provided by the firm's venerable twin-turbocharged 4l V8 engine producing 430kW and 800Nm worth of torque. Sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed Speedshift MCT automatic transmission, Mercedes-AMG claims this unit will propel the PureSpeed from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 315km/h.
The PureSpeed is also equipped with active suspension, semiactive hydraulic roll stabilisation, a ceramic composite braking system and agility-enhancing active rear-axle steering.
The Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed is limited to 250 units. The vehicle is available only to the most dedicated Mercedes‑Benz enthusiasts and collectors. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.
MORE:
Shelby Super Snake kit now available for seventh-generation Ford Mustang
Electrogenic launches electric conversion kit for Mazda MX-5
WATCH | Valtteri Bottas test-drives the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos