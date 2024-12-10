New Models

Caterham adopts immersion-cooled batteries for Project V prototype

10 December 2024 - 12:36 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Project V is an EV sports coupé that inherits the classic Caterham DNA: lightweight, simple and fun to drive.
Project V is an EV sports coupé that inherits the classic Caterham DNA: lightweight, simple and fun to drive.
Image: Supplied

Caterham has confirmed it will use immersion-cooled battery technology developed by Xing Mobility in its electric sports coupé prototype, Project V. The decision marks a key development in the project as the company works toward bringing the vehicle into production.

Project V, unveiled in July 2023 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and showcased again in January 2024 at the Tokyo Auto Salon, is Caterham’s first electric vehicle. The lightweight and fun to drive sports coupé is being developed with input from Tokyo R&D and Yamaha Motor, aiming for completion in 2025.

The system immerses battery cells in a dielectric liquid to improve heat dissipation, enhance safety and achieve an energy density of 200Wh/kg.
The system immerses battery cells in a dielectric liquid to improve heat dissipation, enhance safety and achieve an energy density of 200Wh/kg.
Image: Supplied

As part of the project’s technical advancements, Caterham will integrate an immersion-cooled battery pack from Xing Mobility. The system immerses battery cells in a dielectric liquid to improve heat dissipation, enhance safety and achieve an energy density of 200Wh/kg. Xing Mobility, a specialist in immersion-cooled battery systems, operates out of Taiwan and has been developing the technology since 2015.

The announcement builds on Caterham’s earlier decision to incorporate an e-axle designed by Yamaha Motor. Together the components are expected to define the performance capabilities of the Project V prototype.

Caterham plans to showcase Project V again at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2025, offering further updates on its development.

MORE

Caterham partners with Yamaha to develop electric sports coupé

UK-based sports car manufacturer Caterham has confirmed a collaboration with Yamaha to develop its new electric sports coupé, Project V.
Motoring
2 months ago

Caterham Seven made from RAF helicopter parts heads to auction

British sports car firm Caterham and the Royal Air Force of the UK have unveiled a special one-off car built using the skin, interior and other ...
Motoring
5 months ago

Hyundai's Genesis to enter WEC hypercar class in 2026

Hyundai's luxury Genesis brand will compete in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), which has the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its jewel in the crown, ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellantis and CATL to invest €4.1bn in EV battery factory in Spain news
  2. Ford Mustang GTD breaks the seven-minute barrier at the Nürburgring news
  3. WATCH | VW Polo Vivo scores four-star Global NCAP safety rating news
  4. REVIEW | Why the BMW F900 GS Adventure may be the brand’s best all-rounder Reviews
  5. Caterham adopts immersion-cooled batteries for Project V prototype New Models

Latest Videos

Ford MustangⓇ GTD: Road to the Ring
VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test