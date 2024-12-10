As part of the project’s technical advancements, Caterham will integrate an immersion-cooled battery pack from Xing Mobility. The system immerses battery cells in a dielectric liquid to improve heat dissipation, enhance safety and achieve an energy density of 200Wh/kg. Xing Mobility, a specialist in immersion-cooled battery systems, operates out of Taiwan and has been developing the technology since 2015.
Caterham adopts immersion-cooled batteries for Project V prototype
Caterham has confirmed it will use immersion-cooled battery technology developed by Xing Mobility in its electric sports coupé prototype, Project V. The decision marks a key development in the project as the company works toward bringing the vehicle into production.
Project V, unveiled in July 2023 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and showcased again in January 2024 at the Tokyo Auto Salon, is Caterham’s first electric vehicle. The lightweight and fun to drive sports coupé is being developed with input from Tokyo R&D and Yamaha Motor, aiming for completion in 2025.
As part of the project’s technical advancements, Caterham will integrate an immersion-cooled battery pack from Xing Mobility. The system immerses battery cells in a dielectric liquid to improve heat dissipation, enhance safety and achieve an energy density of 200Wh/kg. Xing Mobility, a specialist in immersion-cooled battery systems, operates out of Taiwan and has been developing the technology since 2015.
The announcement builds on Caterham’s earlier decision to incorporate an e-axle designed by Yamaha Motor. Together the components are expected to define the performance capabilities of the Project V prototype.
Caterham plans to showcase Project V again at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2025, offering further updates on its development.
Latest Videos