Stellantis on Tuesday unveiled a more affordable version of its Citroën C3 Aircross.
Joining its five- and seven-seater 1.2T Max siblings launched locally in July, the new 1.2 Plus forgoes a turbocharged engine in favour of a less expensive naturally aspirated unit churning out 61kW and 115Nm of torque. This is sent to the front axle via a five-speed manual transmission. Expect a claimed combined fuel consumption figure of 5.6l/100km.
Some of the vehicle's standard features include manual air-conditioning, a multifunction steering wheel, digital instrument panel, front and rear USB ports and a 10” touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both (wired) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The new entry-level Citroën C3 Aircross 1.2 Plus is priced at R269,900. This includes a standard five-year/100,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.
New budget-friendly Citroën C3 Aircross arrives in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
