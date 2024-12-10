New Models

New budget-friendly Citroën C3 Aircross arrives in Mzansi

10 December 2024 - 18:02 By Motoring Staff
The new entry-level Citroën C3 Aircross 1.2 Plus is priced at R269,900.
Image: Supplied

Stellantis on Tuesday unveiled a more affordable version of its Citroën C3 Aircross. 

Joining its five- and seven-seater 1.2T Max siblings launched locally in July, the new 1.2 Plus forgoes a turbocharged engine in favour of a less expensive naturally aspirated unit churning out 61kW and 115Nm of torque. This is sent to the front axle via a five-speed manual transmission. Expect a claimed combined fuel consumption figure of 5.6l/100km. 

Some of the vehicle's standard features include manual air-conditioning, a multifunction steering wheel, digital instrument panel, front and rear USB ports and a 10” touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both (wired) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

The new entry-level Citroën C3 Aircross 1.2 Plus is priced at R269,900. This includes a standard five-year/100,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.

