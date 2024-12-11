The 793kw Aston Martin Valhalla is ready for production

As a plug-in hybrid, the Valhalla is also capable of running in pure electric mode. With a full battery pack and drive sent to the front wheels only, it offers a maximum range of 14km at speeds of up to 140km/h. Perfect for a stealthy office commute. Incidentally, the front electric motors also move the Valhalla in reverse as there's no physical reverse gear.

This racy performance is matched by an equally racy exterior with sculpted carbon fibre bodywork somewhat reminiscent of a Le Mans prototype. This is matched by a sizeable front splitter, wide satin chrome vaned radiator grille, an F1 inspired roof scoop (to feed two air charge coolers mounted above the engine) and forward-hinged dihedral doors each cut with unique turning vanes. According to Aston Martin these intriguing features help direct airflow exiting the front wheel arches down Valhalla’s flanks and into ducts which improve performance of the V8 engine and transmission oil coolers by 50%.