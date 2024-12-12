Armormax reveals B4 armour package for the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

“The Prado is built on the same GA-F platform as the Land Cruiser 300, of which we have armoured 21 examples since its local introduction. In product development, much of the car was familiar to us. Typically, developing a new product can take up to six months, but the Prado took just seven weeks from start to finish,” Broom added.
The discreet B4 package provides protection against handguns up to a .44 Magnum. All doors, panels, pillars and other exposed areas have been reinforced with lightweight ballistic composite materials, creating a robust barrier between occupants and potential threats. The windows have been swapped for 21mm ballistic glass that matches the original specifications. The package also includes armoured roofing, run-flat bands and a push-to-talk intercom system. Despite tipping the scales at 187kg, Armormax claims the B4 package has no noticeable affect on the vehicle’s performance or dynamics.
The Armormax B4 armouring package for the Prado costs R754,000, excluding VAT. This price includes a 36-month warranty on the armouring components and workmanship.
Image: Supplied
Local armoured car specialists Armormax have completed their first armoured version of the fifth-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.
“It [was] time a few months ago to build a new demonstration model and we had a tough decision choosing which vehicle to develop next in a market filled with so much variety,” said Armormax marketing manager Michael Broom.
“We saw the new Prado at the Nampo show two months earlier and were impressed by the design, space and functionality of the new off-roader. A quick look at the launch sales figures convinced us this was the right choice. With waiting lists stretching into 2026, it almost didn’t happen, but thanks to our friends at Toyota we found a unit.”
The latest Prado features retro-inspired styling and is powered by a 2.8l four-cylinder GD-6 turbodiesel engine delivering 150kW and 500Nm of torque — more than enough grunt for transporting seven passengers and towing a horsebox, trailer or boat.
Image: Supplied
