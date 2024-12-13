Safety is taken care of by six airbags, ABS brakes with EBD, stability control, traction control and ISOFIX mounting points. Standard driver assist systems include blind spot detection, lane departure warning, front collision warning, rear-cross traffic alert, auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors and 360º camera.
New Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Executive Plus pricing and specs
Chery has expanded its Tiggo 8 Pro line-up with the new entry-level Executive Plus model.
Slotting in beneath the flagship Max, the Executive Plus rides on a set of stylish 18" alloy wheels and features a diamond-effect radiator grille with an illuminated Chery logo. It further benefits from LED headlamps/tail lights, roof rails, privacy glass and a panoramic glass sunroof. Available exterior paint colours include Khaki White, Carbon Crystal Black, Phantom Grey, Nasdaq Silver, Tech Grey, Roland Purple, Aurora Green and Rhine Blue.
Cabin highlights include black leather upholstery, three row seating to accommodate up to seven passengers, heated and electrically adjustable front seats, multicolour ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, a cooled glove compartment, keyless entry and push-button start. Also fitted as standard is a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible) with intelligent voice control, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, 12.3" digital instrument cluster and three USB ports (two front, one rear).
Safety is taken care of by six airbags, ABS brakes with EBD, stability control, traction control and ISOFIX mounting points. Standard driver assist systems include blind spot detection, lane departure warning, front collision warning, rear-cross traffic alert, auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors and 360º camera.
Power is provided by the Chinese firm's 1.6l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 145kW and 290Nm of torque. This is sent to the front axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Chery claims this unit consumes 7.3l/100km on the combined cycle and allows for a braked towing capacity of 1,500kg. Drivers can also customise power delivery by toggling between three preset driving modes: Standard, Eco and Sport.
The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Executive Plus is available at an exclusive launch price of R499,900, with the standard retail price set at R529,900. This limited-time offer includes a five-year/60,000km service plan, five-year/150,000km warranty, and a 10-year/one-million kilometre engine warranty.
