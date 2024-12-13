New Models

New Toyota Fortuner GR-S coming to SA in 2025

13 December 2024 - 09:49
Toyota said on Friday it will soon add a performance-focused variant to its popular Fortuner line-up.
Image: Supplied

Toyota said on Friday it will soon add a performance-focused variant to its popular Fortuner line-up.

Set to debut in the first quarter of 2025, the Japanese carmaker said the Fortuner GR-S will offer customers “more power and style to complement its proven off-road capabilities and versatility”.

If the Hilux GR-S is anything to go by, this means the new flagship Fortuner will sport a model-specific body kit and lightweight alloy wheels shod with chunky all-terrain tyres.

Likewise, the interior should come equipped with suede-on-leather upholstery, a compact perforated leather sports steering wheel with paddle shifters, aluminium sports pedals, exclusive GR instrument panel details, lots of red accents and a punchy JBL sound system.

Toyota said local introduction of the new Fortuner GR-S is set to coincide with the ninth edition of the long-running Fortuner Challenge.
Image: Supplied

Under-the-skin enhancements should include a raised suspension system (20mm more than a standard Fortuner) and an upgraded brake package with striking red calipers.

Under the bonnet will likely be the more powerful 2.8l four-cylinder GD-6 turbodiesel engine sending 165kW and 550Nm to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota said local introduction of the new Fortuner GR-S is set to coincide with the ninth edition of the long-running Fortuner Challenge, a contest that sees participants going through gruelling physical and mental challenges to win a new Fortuner. In it, four participants representing four media partners of the Fortuner Challenge are paired with a local sporting hero to participate in 4x4 obstacles, speed and endurance tests as well as brainteasers. 

Watch this space for more information about the Fortuner GR-S as it becomes available. 

