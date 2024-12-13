With many Chinese brands eyeing the local market to fill in the gaps, Dongfeng will be the latest brand from the east to launch a passenger car in South Africa in January. The Dongfeng Box is a chic electric hatchback.
With LED lights, frameless doors, flush fit inductive door handles and colour-contrast floating roof it has a similar, colourful urban fashionista ethos as the Mini Cooper hatch and the GWM Ora 03. With a 4,020mm length, 1,810mm width and 2,660mm wheelbase, the newcomer sits between the VW Polo and Polo Vivo in size as benchmark favourites, with a 326l cargo volume.
It’s a promising start, considering South African customer needs for a hatch that seats at least five passengers. Cabin functionality is enhanced by a drawer-type storage box that can be used as a table on the front passenger side while both front seats can recline fully to create a lounge set up.
Dongfeng Box coming to SA in the new year
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The minimalist interior is styled for a premium ambience with fine surface materials and a large 12.8” touchscreen. Though local specification isn’t finalised, in other markets the car comes with heated and ventilated seats, but expect air conditioning, USB ports, 32-colour ambient lighting and wireless charging for mobile devices, Bluetooth and keyless entry.
Power options are a 31.45kWh lithium-ion battery with a 330km range or a larger capacity 42.3kWh unit that yields 430km on a full charge. The electric motor produces 70kW and 160Nm and powers the front wheels only. The 0-100km/h time is 12.5 seconds with a top speed of 140km/h. Charging takes seven hours on a 6.6kW AC home wallbox charger and 44 minutes to fill up from 10%-80% on a faster public DC charger.
The Dongfeng Box is part of a wide portfolio of products marketed by the Chinese state-owned manufacturer headquartered in Wuhan, Hubei. The company that produces vehicles also has two other premium electric drive subsidiaries, including the Voyah range of premium electric SUVs and MPVs, and the rugged Mhero full and hybrid electric SUVs.
Image: Supplied
Dongfeng says it will introduce two more cars in the new year and with the Box, they will be distributed locally by E Auto Motor SA, a local start-up established in 2024. The company says it has invested up to $5m (R89m) in state-of-the-art infrastructure, including 4S service centres, spare parts and service hubs and urban exhibition halls in major cities in South Africa.
Pricing and warranties will be finalised at launch but in some European countries the Dongfeng Box was launched at €23,000 (R425,795).
