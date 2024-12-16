New Models

Mercedes-Benz Vans to introduce new electric platform in 2026

16 December 2024 - 12:07 By Motoring Staff
The VAN.EA platform will serve as the foundation for a range of future vehicles, designed to address private and commercial market demands.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz Vans has announced plans to launch a new modular electric platform, known as the Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA), starting in 2026.

The platform will serve as the foundation for a range of future vehicles, designed to address private and commercial market demands.

The VAN.EA platform will differentiate between private use and commercial vehicles. Private use models will include family vans, VIP shuttles and limousines aimed at customers seeking high-end features. On the commercial side, the platform will support premium grade vans tailored for professional use.

This move represents an effort by Mercedes-Benz Vans to expand its offerings in the upper-tier market while creating vehicles tailored to diverse customer requirements.

The company has also revealed a concept for a future limousine, showcasing its design vision. This concept vehicle, described as spacious and built for demanding customer expectations, is set to debut in autumn 2025.

