Become a challenger and you could win a brand-new Toyota Fortuner
Do you have what it takes to compete as Arena Holdings’ champion in the 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge?
Calling all off-roading enthusiasts and fitness fanatics: Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE Motoring, is on the hunt for a challenger to compete in the Fortuner Challenge 2025.
This action-packed annual competition sees four challengers — each representing a different media partner — being teamed up with a South African sporting hero before taking on a series of 4x4 obstacle challenges, speed and endurance tests and brainteasers.
This year, the local sports stars competing are former Kaizer Chiefs soccer team star Willard Katsande; equestrian show jumper Nicole Horwood; Toyota Cheetahs rugby team member and captain Victor Sekekete; and Toyota Gazoo Racing team’s Saood Variawa.
There are great prizes from Specialized, Garmin and Salomon to be won along the way. The overall winner of the 2025 Fortuner Challenge will also walk — or should we say drive — away with a brand-new Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport 2.8 GD-6 AT complete with Thule accessories and a TotalEnergies fuel card.
The Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 takes place in Cape Town. A valid driver’s licence, a good level of fitness and evidence of such are required to qualify.
The ultimate grand prize
The winner of the 2025 Fortuner Challenge will receive:
• A brand-new Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport 2.8 GD-6 AT valued at about R900,000;
• Accessories and luggage from Thule worth R47,195. This includes Black Thule Evo racks, a Thule Force XT Roof Box and a Thule Chasm luggage set comprising a 26L backpack, 40L duffel bag and 110L wheeled duffel; and.
• A TotalEnergies fuel card worth R10,000.
How to become the Arena Holdings challenger
Complete this online entry form or scan the QR code in the YouTube video below to enter your details and be part of a lucky draw to be named one of Arena Holdings’ three semi-finalists.
But only one will be selected as the ultimate finalist and go on to represent Arena Holdings in the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025.
They will receive a Specialized mountain bike worth R39,000, cool active gear from Salomon worth R9,650, and a Garmin Multisport GPS watch worth R24,999.
And, of course, they’ll stand a chance to compete to become the overall winner of the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 and take home the ultimate grand prize.
For more information, visit the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 website.
Terms and conditions:
- The competition ends on January 24 2025. No late entries will be accepted.
- This competition is open to all South Africans and SA permanent resident permit holders, aged 18 years and older, except for employees of Arena Holdings and their families, all co-sponsors and their advertising agents.
- Previous Fortuner Challenge competition finalists (who competed for the grand prize) as well as anyone who competed in the past five years are excluded from entry.
- Three semi-finalists will be selected randomly and contacted telephonically by Arena Holdings where further information and checks will be required.
- Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash.
- Prize specifications may differ from those depicted in the above images.
- The grand prize of a Toyota Fortuner does not include insurance on the vehicle. It also does not include any extras other than the specified Thule accessories and the Total Fuel card. Toyota also reserves the right to choose the colour of the aforementioned prize.
This article was sponsored by Toyota.