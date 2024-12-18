Become a challenger and you could win a brand-new Toyota Fortuner

Calling all off-roading enthusiasts and fitness fanatics: Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE Motoring, is on the hunt for a challenger to compete in the Fortuner Challenge 2025.

This action-packed annual competition sees four challengers — each representing a different media partner — being teamed up with a South African sporting hero before taking on a series of 4x4 obstacle challenges, speed and endurance tests and brainteasers.

This year, the local sports stars competing are former Kaizer Chiefs soccer team star Willard Katsande; equestrian show jumper Nicole Horwood; Toyota Cheetahs rugby team member and captain Victor Sekekete; and Toyota Gazoo Racing team’s Saood Variawa.