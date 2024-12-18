“The Honda Prelude is an iconic nameplate and this latest model promises to build on that heritage with our trademark hybrid performance and the latest dynamic technology,” said Hans de Jaeger, senior vice-president of Honda Motor Europe.
“All with a view to not only delivering exceptional efficiency but also the fun to drive performance for which this model is known. We are excited for its arrival in Europe after a positive reception so far.”
New Honda Prelude will reach Europe by 2026
Image: Supplied
Honda has announced the return of the Prelude which will arrive in Europe in early 2026. The hybrid electric coupé will feature the Japanese carmaker's new Honda S+ Shift technology designed to simulate the sound and feel of quick automatic gear changes.
Introduced 46 years ago, the Prelude was a high-performance model produced across five generations until its discontinuation in 2000. The new iteration aims to combine modern styling with an e:HEV hybrid system similar to the one used in the Civic.
Image: Supplied
