New Honda Prelude will reach Europe by 2026

18 December 2024 - 12:48 By Motoring Staff
The new hybrid electric Prelude will arrive in Europe in the early part of 2026.
The new hybrid electric Prelude will arrive in Europe in the early part of 2026.
Image: Supplied

Honda has announced the return of the Prelude which will arrive in Europe in early 2026. The hybrid electric coupé will feature the Japanese carmaker's new Honda S+ Shift technology designed to simulate the sound and feel of quick automatic gear changes.

Introduced 46 years ago, the Prelude was a high-performance model produced across five generations until its discontinuation in 2000. The new iteration aims to combine modern styling with an e:HEV hybrid system similar to the one used in the Civic.

The sixth-generation Prelude will debut Honda S+ Shift technology.
The sixth-generation Prelude will debut Honda S+ Shift technology.
Image: Supplied

“The Honda Prelude is an iconic nameplate and this latest model promises to build on that heritage with our trademark hybrid performance and the latest dynamic technology,” said Hans de Jaeger, senior vice-president of Honda Motor Europe.

“All with a view to not only delivering exceptional efficiency but also the fun to drive performance for which this model is known. We are excited for its arrival in Europe after a positive reception so far.”

Mercedes-Benz Vans to introduce new electric platform in 2026

Mercedes-Benz Vans has announced plans to launch a new modular electric platform, known as the Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA), starting in 2026.
2 days ago

Dongfeng Box coming to SA in the new year

With many Chinese brands eyeing the local market to fill in the gaps, Dongfeng will be the latest brand from the east to launch a passenger car in SA ...
2 days ago

New Toyota Fortuner GR-S coming to SA in 2025

Toyota said on Friday it will soon add a performance-focused variant to its popular Fortuner line-up.
5 days ago
