Next, the vehicle’s original hydroelastic suspension was swapped in favour of KAD adjustable tie rods and Bilstein dampers, ensuring it remains comfortable but engaging on unpredictable British back roads. Fully adjustable, it can be set up to suit its owner's requirements — which will include domestic driving and a regular commute.
As in period, the teeny British hatch retains front disc brakes with rear drums while ATEC CNC brake lines provide a more consistent feel. Rather than opting for modern, grippy rubber, the little Mini wears period style 10” 145 Dunlop Aquajet tyres.
Lift the bonnet and you’ll find a rebuilt engine fitted with a modern fuel injection system. The battery box in the boot now houses the fuel system with a collector fuel pot, high-pressure pump return and lift pump seamlessly integrated. With the regulator away from the engine, only one fuel line comes into the bay, maintaining the original appearance.
This Tolman 1968 Mini Cooper S Mk II is a restomod done right
UK-based Tolman has worked its restorative magic on this 1968 Mini Cooper S Mk II.
Commissioned by a Mini enthusiast who has used this vehicle for more than a decade, the exclusive restomod combines the charm of the Sir Alec Issigonis original with modern technology and engineering to create a reliable daily driver ready to tackle most tasks.
Tolman said the 12-month project started with the stripping of the interior and mechanicals in preparation for a blast back to a bare shell and significant bodywork to achieve crisp and even shut lines and panel gaps.
Controlled by a sophisticated electronic engine management and exhaling through a stainless steel sports exhaust, this unit pumps out 67kW and 100Nm; figures that make the 685kg Mini “lively when driven hard”. Power is delivered to the front wheels via an original (and refreshed) four-speed gearbox.
Tolman’s sympathetic approach means many original parts were retained, including the brightwork, headlining, and Tartan Red with black roof paint scheme. Luxurious leather replaces vinyl for the seats and the aftermarket Webasto sunroof has been refurbished.
Other upgrades include heated front/rear screens, LED lighting, Bluetooth integration and a rev counter. To combat the British weather, this Mini benefits from stone chip protection, Lanoguard on the underside and a ceramic coating on painted surfaces.
