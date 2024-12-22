New Models

Nio’s Europe-bound Firefly EV targets Smart and Mini

22 December 2024 - 10:22 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nio unveiled the Firefly brand on Saturday and touted it as a rival product to Mercedes' Smart and BMW's Mini.
Nio unveiled the Firefly brand on Saturday and touted it as a rival product to Mercedes' Smart and BMW's Mini.
Image: Nio

China's Nio on Sunday said it would launch its new Firefly electric vehicle brand in Europe early in the first half of 2025, betting it would help the company overcome EU tariffs.

William Li, Nio's CEO, told reporters in Guangzhou the company will work with local partners on the sale and service of the Firefly in European markets.

Nio unveiled the Firefly brand on Saturday and touted it as a rival product to Mercedes' Smart and BMW's Mini.

The company originally conceived Firefly to boost its market share in Europe, but the European Commission in October imposed tariffs on its and other Chinese-made EVs sold in Europe.

Li said the tariffs would "definitely have" an impact on Firefly.

"If there weren't tariffs, it definitely would have a better chance in the market."

"Even so Firefly is very competitive because it is a product developed with real smart EV technologies in which Nio has been investing for a decade. We are confident in its product competitiveness."

Li said Nio would accelerate building battery swapping stations in Europe with simpler designs that save time and construction costs.

The battery swapping stations for Firefly cars will cost a third less than those for Nio-branded cars in Europe, Li said, adding they are seeking local partners on infrastructure expansion in the region.

Infrastructure is a key bottleneck for EV growth globally, which has been slowing this year.

This Tolman 1968 Mini Cooper S Mk II is a restomod done right

UK-based Tolman has worked its restorative magic on this 1968 Mini Cooper S Mk II.
Motoring
2 days ago

MG back in SA: Official three-car line-up and pricing announced

After an eight-year absence MG is returning to South Africa with a three-model line-up.
Motoring
4 days ago

New Honda Prelude will reach Europe by 2026

The hybrid electric coupé will feature the Japanese carmaker's new Honda S+ Shift technology designed to simulate the sound and feel of quick ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nio’s Europe-bound Firefly EV targets Smart and Mini New Models
  2. Looking back at 2025's memorable and meh motors Lifestyle
  3. Tsunoda looks the big loser of Red Bull’s F1 reshuffle Motorsport
  4. Tesla recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles over tyre pressure monitoring system news
  5. Become a challenger and you could win a brand-new Toyota Fortuner New Models

Latest Videos

Lainey Wilson - Wildflowers and Wild Horses (Official Music Video)
The Zone of Interest | Official Trailer HD | A24