Ineos shows off exclusive ‘Kaiju Quartermaster’ in Australia
Image: Supplied
Ineos Automotive Australia has unveiled a unique version of its Grenadier Quartermaster Cab Chassis, dubbed the “Kaiju Quartermaster”.
The name references the Japanese term for a mythical giant creature (think along the lines of Godzilla and its ilk), reflecting the vehicle’s robust off-roading capabilities and paying homage to Down Under’s enthusiasm for modified Japanese 4x4s.
The Kaiju Quartermaster is built on the rugged Quartermaster Cab Chassis platform, a utility vehicle designed for off-road capability and load-carrying versatility. Developed in collaboration with several Australian accessory manufacturers, the project showcases the potential for customisation of the Grenadier line-up.
Key partners in the build include Norweld, Rhino-Rack, Brown Davis, Redarc, Jmaxc, GME, BF Goodrich, Maxtrax and Stedi. These suppliers contributed a range of accessories to enhance the vehicle's performance, functionality and suitability for overlanding.
Image: Supplied
The vehicle is equipped with a Norweld Elite Tray and Compact Deluxe Lite Canopy, which features a lightweight design and is engineered for extreme conditions such as the Australian outback. The canopy includes a gutter system and rubber seals to protect against dust and water ingress.
For extended travel range, a Brown Davis long-range fuel tank has been added, increasing the vehicle’s total fuel capacity to 168l in addition to the factory 90l tank. The build also incorporates a comprehensive energy management system from Redarc, including lithium battery storage, inverters and controllers to support off-grid power needs.
Ineos Automotive extends its warranty to cover select aftermarket components when sourced through official accessory partners, providing assurance for owners who modify their vehicles for specific requirements.
Ineos said the Kaiju Quartermaster will feature at events and promotional activities across Australia in the coming months, serving as a showcase of customisation options available to Grenadier and Quartermaster customers.
